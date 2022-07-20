Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at AACC Held July 24-28 in Chicago

The Company will also be providing an update to its distributors and other customers on July 26 at 11 am CT.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx,"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth to showcase its existing and upcoming suite of diagnostics products and technology applications at the 2022 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, held July 24-28 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL, in addition to providing an update for its worldwide network of customers and distributors.

Current and potential Co-Dx™ distributors, customers, and partners are invited to join the Company in room S103A at 11:00 AM CT for the Co-Dx global customer and distributor update. Over the past few years, Co-Dx has established a broad and growing distribution network that has sold over 34,000,000 PCR tests in over 50 countries.

On Tuesday at 2:00 pm CT, Company CEO Dwight Egan will also be conducting a presentation at the Company's booth on the Co-Dx PCR Home testing platform and introducing Dr. Kirk Ririe and Dr. Carl Wittwer, pioneers of rapid and real-time PCR, key personnel in the platform's development, and respectively president of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary and Chairman of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Co-Diagnostics invites all interested parties to booth #2878, as well as to the Company's kiosk displaying our forthcoming Co-Dx PCR Home testing platform in the Disruptive Technologies Pavilion following Co-Dx being named a semifinalist in the 2022 AACC Disruptive Technology Award Competition.

To learn more about the conference, including registration and exhibitor details, please visit https://meeting.aacc.org.

The Co-Dx PCR Home testing platform device is subject to FDA review and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

