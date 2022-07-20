Allied Electronics & Automation Named One of the Most Inspiring Workplaces in North America

The RS Group brand was recognized for its culture of inclusion.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, was named one of the 2022 Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in North America by Inspiring Workplaces .

Inspiring Workplaces annually recognizes 50 organizations that exemplify the elements of culture & purpose, leadership, well-being, inclusion, communication and experience. The 2022 Inspiring Workplaces Awards recognized companies in the EMEA region for the second consecutive year and marked the first annual awards in North America.

Allied ranked 33rd on the list, receiving special recognition for its inclusive practices, which were demonstrated in part by attracting and retaining more LGBTQ+ employees in 2022, and for "harnessing the power of third-party partnerships to improve representation, diversity and overall organizational performance." Allied recently enhanced its employee benefits by adding paid leave for adoptive parents, expanding health insurance coverage to include gender-affirming medical services and extending benefits eligibility to include domestic partnerships.

This June, Allied also unveiled a new hybrid office space and more flexible and supportive work model to optimize the employee, customer and supplier experience. The custom office design highlights Allied's innovative and transparent company culture and commitment to employee well-being. Features include a common working area on every floor surrounded by windows for optimal natural sunlight, a relaxation room and a private mothers' room for employees who are returning to work after maternity leave, and the entire building meets certification standards for wheelchair and mobility assistance device accessibility. In addition, every workstation features a movable sit/stand desk for optimal employee health and comfort, and there are also informal breakout zones where employees can work on sofas or armchairs. Employees can book a desk via a cloud-based reservation system according to their preferences at any time, and all conference and collaboration rooms are outfitted with top-of-the-line conference equipment to accommodate both in-person and virtual hybrid meetings.

"We are proud to be recognized for the inspirational, affirming and collegial environment that we champion here at Allied," said Katie Cartwright, Vice President of People. "Our hiring practices have always reflected our values and aimed to foster a diverse and inclusive environment. Everyone should feel comfortable bringing their authentic self to the workplace. People do their best when they feel their best, and that's how we make amazing happen."

Cartwright continued, "Our leaders are committed to providing all employees – regardless of race, economic background, physical and mental ability, gender, personal identification and sexual orientation – with a conducive working environment that champions success and growth."

