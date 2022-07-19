Utility Vegetation Management Pro Steve Hallmark Joins Iapetus Infrastructure Services

Hallmark brings valuable Transmission, Distribution and Arboriculture expertise to Houston energy and utility services firm

HOUSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Iapetus Holdings, LLC , a Houston-based privately held portfolio of energy and utility services companies focused on energy sustainability, efficiency, reliability and safety, announced it has signed on Steve Hallmark as Principal Advisor of operating company Iapetus Infrastructure Services.

Steve Hallmark, a Transmission, Distribution and Arboriculture expert joins Houston energy and utility services firm Iapetus Infrastructure Services to provide Utility Vegetation Management (UVM) solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Iapetus Holdings) (PRNewswire)

Sharing leadership, knowledge and insights to deliver high quality services safely and efficiently to Iapetus customers.

An industry veteran, Steve Hallmark brings over 40 years of transmission and distribution experience in forestry and vegetation management. He recently served as subject matter expert for the California Governor's Office Operational Observer pertaining wildfire mitigation efforts and Public Safety Power Shutoff activities. Prior, Hallmark acted as senior advisor for some of the nation's leading utilities. He also led Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) teams in both the Transmission and Distribution Management program and Customer Services Operations.

In 1994, the Utility Arborist Association leadership team asked Steve to chair a committee to evaluate the development of a professional credential that would complement the existing International Society of Arboriculture's Certified Arborist program. The effort chaired by Hallmark resulted in the establishment of the Utility Arborist Specialist credential. Today, it is considered a key utility vegetation management industry certification.

According to Tejpal Singh, COO of Iapetus, "Steve's extensive knowledge and experience managing large scale utility vegetation management programs will provide Iapetus clients with immense value. He is, without a doubt, one of the most distinguished individuals in UVM (utility vegetation management). Steve has a wealth operational experience developing programs and preventing risks. He is a valuable addition to Iapetus' diverse lens of professional problem solvers driving strategic solutions, innovation, and an entrepreneurial vision to power and energy companies."

In Hallmark's words, "I look forward to sharing my leadership, knowledge and insights to deliver high quality services safely and efficiently to Iapetus customers. I am extremely excited to join this company due to its culture and fresh approach."

Hallmark holds a B.S. degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in Forest Management, plus ISA (International Society of Arboriculture) certifications. Aside from playing an active leadership role throughout his career in multiple integrated vegetation management associations, Hallmark has also published articles in key publications.

About Iapetus Holdings

Iapetus Holdings LLC is a privately held, minority and veteran owned portfolio of energy and utility services businesses and alternative investments solving the world's most urgent needs around energy sustainability, efficiency, reliability, and safety. Iapetus' diverse lens drives strategic thinking, innovation, and an entrepreneurial vision to utility and energy problems by strengthening infrastructure, electric reliability, the economy, and future generations of professionals. Iapetus teams implement agile strategies to serve energy, utility, commercial and industrial companies.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Iapetus brings an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking approach and a deep bench of experienced individuals with diverse backgrounds in finance, energy, safety, risk management, communications, human resources, and various other spectrums. The Iapetus suite is a multimillion-dollar portfolio with more than 400 employees across eight U.S. offices, efficiently structured to deliver optimum results for clients. Utility and energy clients trust the integrated solutions offered by Iapetus wholly-owned subsidiary companies Atlas Commodities, Atlas Retail Energy, Iapetus Infrastructure Services, Atlas Field Services, Soaring Eagle Technologies, Gold Coast Utility Specialists, Hyperion Safety Environmental Solutions and UATI. Iapetus is creating a legacy forming the next generation of leaders as the proud sponsor of a 501c3 non-profit, AtlasScholars. For more information, visit iapetusllc.com.

