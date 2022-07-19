Supporting Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems (NGIS) and NASA's Artemis program, Solstar Space will develop the WiFi Access Points that will be utilized for communications aboard HALO.

Northrop Grumman Taps Solstar Space to Provide Wireless Access Points for HALO Module of NASA’s Lunar Gateway (PRNewswire)

The Solstar WAP will provide WiFi network for communications with ground control, the lunar surface, and spacecraft.

"Persistent connectivity is crucial for space-based operations. The Solstar wireless access point will be mounted inside the HALO module and will be smaller than a laptop. It will provide a WiFi network for connectivity that will support astronaut communications with ground control, the lunar surface, and spacecraft, while also supporting payload integration, experiments, and more. It will securely connect WiFi-enabled components including computers and IoT sensors, creating a collection of space-based networked devices," says Mark Matossian, Co-Founder, Solstar Space Company. "Future space-hardened units could be developed for surface of the moon operations, and used on rovers and habitation units," continues Matossian.

Solstar is providing a mission critical component of the HALO module. Providing reliable connectivity for NASA's crew and the devices used aboard HALO is essential to the safety and success of this first module of the Lunar Gateway. Solstar has spaceflight-proven communications technologies that have been demonstrated on three previous launches on Blue Origin New Shepard and UP Aerospace spaceflights.

ABOUT SOLSTAR SPACE

Solstar Space is the leading commercial space-based connectivity company pioneering the use of persistent communications services for all types of on-orbit assets including satellites, space stations, launch vehicles, and more. We provide an internet connection between spacecraft and Earth-based payload managers, satellite operators, and enable communications for crewed missions in sub-orbit, LEO, and cis-lunar and lunar surface operations.

Our fast, reliable services, space-tested routers, WiFi access points and hotspots, and space-based satellite data relays are being developed to deliver on-orbit connectivity and are supported by 24/7 customer care. These devices are installed on satellites and spacecraft prior to launch to keep crew, spacecraft, and Earth-based satellite operations teams connected. Visit https://www.solstarspace.com .

