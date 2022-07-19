Mississippi Lime Company Hires Kelly Pippine as Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Innovation

ST. LOUIS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Pippine joins Mississippi Lime Company ("MLC") as Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Innovation. In leading MLC's strategic growth plans, Pippine is responsible for expanding the company's business and building upon key relationships with customers in the marketplace. Pippine reports to Paul Hogan, President and CEO.

Pippine joins MLC from LANXESS, where she held the position of Vice President, Global Head of Marketing in its Flavors and Fragrances business. During her successful 22+ year career, she also held key roles of increasing responsibility with Emerald Kalama Chemical (acquired by LANXESS), Celanese Corporation, and The Dow Chemical Company.

David Venhaus, the company's current Vice President of Sales and Marketing, transitions to MLC's Vice President of Operations. Terry Zerr, current Vice President of Operations moves into the newly created position of Vice President of Supply Chain.

"We are positioning our business to effectively compete in the ever-changing market conditions we face, and growth is a key strategic priority. The expansion of our leadership team and the broadening of our supply chain capabilities supports the growth of our business," said Paul Hogan, President and CEO of MLC. Hogan further stated, "I'm pleased to welcome Kelly to MLC. Her background and expertise make her an ideal candidate to accelerate our growth and innovation." Pippine holds a Bachelor of Science with an emphasis in materials science and engineering from Michigan State University, and a Master of Business Administration from Stephen M. Ross School of Business at University of Michigan.

About Mississippi Lime Company

Mississippi Lime Company ("MLC"), headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a leading global supplier of high-calcium lime products and technical solutions. With over a century in business, the company has built a reputation on the purity of its products, commitment to research and development, and tradition of customer satisfaction. Mississippi Lime operates the largest lime facility in the Americas and mines some of the purest limestone reserves in the world. The company supplies high-calcium quicklime, hydrated lime, calcium carbonate products, trucking services, and technical solutions from a diversified, reliable network of facilities in Ste. Genevieve, MO; Calera, AL; Verona, KY; Vicksburg, MS; Weirton, WV; Chester, SC; Mobile, AL; Prairie du Rocher, IL; Kansas City, KS; as well as several distribution sites throughout the country. For more information, visit MLC.com.

