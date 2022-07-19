Insightin Health Announces Mary Jo Barthmaier as President

Revolutionary healthcare tech company transforms its executive suite



BALTIMORE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightin Health, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider for the healthcare payer market, today announced the selection of Mary Jo Barthmaier as company president, a new position created to drive and support the company's accelerated growth and expansion.

Barthmaier has been a consultant with Insightin Health since late 2021 working closely with CEO and founder Enam Noor to refine the company's go-to-market strategy.

"Our growth plans require continued focus on solid governance and operational excellence as we expand our capabilities to better serve our customers and further transform the landscape of healthcare," said Noor. "We knew it was crucial to find the right leader to serve as president, and after a competitive search, we're confident we found that in Mary Jo. As a trusted advisor, she's displayed the expertise, perspective, agile problem-solving, and authentic leadership we need to guide the company to the next level. Working side-by-side with her this past year showed me what a perfect fit she is for our team."

As president and in partnership with Noor, Barthmaier will collaborate with the board of directors and other company leaders to ensure the company delivers on their commitment to help Medicare Advantage plans and other healthcare payers deliver a better member experience, improve satisfaction, and increase lifetime member value. Barthmaier will provide executive leadership for the sales, operations, finance, marketing, and customer experience teams. Noor will continue to be responsible for the product, technology, and data science teams.

Barthmaier is coming off a 20-year run at RIVERSPAN, the boutique strategy and operational management consulting firm she founded after her tenure at Ernst & Young LLC. In recent years, she has consulted extensively in healthcare, working with commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid insurers, and healthcare tech companies. In addition to her work with Insightin Health, previous healthcare clients include Highmark Inc., a leading Blue Cross Blue Shield insurer, and Aunt Bertha, one of the largest social care network providers.

"It takes a special set of circumstances for me to walk away from my consulting practice," said Barthmaier. "Enam has built a dynamic analytics and engagement platform that increases member satisfaction, assembled an inspired and dedicated team, and he's invited me to partner with him to improve the care experience for the most vulnerable populations. How do you say no?"

Looking ahead, Barthmaier is excited to build on the strengths of the organization and their proprietary inGAGE™ platform to ensure that the company achieves its full potential.

About Insightin Health

Insightin Health helps healthcare payers eliminate data silos and deliver highly satisfying consumer-centric experiences. inGAGE™ – our software as a service (SaaS) platform – is the industry leading solution for quickly creating a connected data ecosystem. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, inGAGE™ leverages the totality of the connected data, in real-time, to produce insights that drive Next Best Action (NBA) recommendations to solve pressing healthcare challenges. inGAGE™ allows healthcare payers to deliver lifetime member value, driving growth and increasing overall plan profitability. For more information, visit www.insightinhealth.com.

