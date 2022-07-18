Lenox Advisors Achieves its 6th Great Place to Work Certification™

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors, Inc. a leading insurance and wealth management firm, is proud to announce that they have been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the sixth consecutive year. This prestigious award is based entirely on the feedback of current employees. Approximately 88% of Lenox Advisor's employees actively identified the Company as a 'great place to work,' which is 29 percentage points higher than that of the average U.S. company.

"We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified for the sixth time," said Greg Large, President & Chief Operating Officer. "Our employees are our most valuable asset. Understanding how our employees think and feel is deeply rooted in our culture and aspirations as a leadership team. As people everywhere reconsider what they want and need to excel at work, it's essential that we ask the tough questions to shape better experiences."

Among the key reasons Lenox Advisor's was selected in the ranking, its employees cited:

92% said people care about each other here.

93% said our customers would rate the service we deliver as "excellent."

92% said our executives fully embody the best characteristics of our company.

92% said management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

"We are proud to be able to honor Lenox Advisors for their incredible work environment," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "This Great Place to Work Certification™ is the only official honor determined by employee real-time reports of their company's culture. By earning this designation, Lenox Advisors is truly one of the best companies to work for in the country."

For nearly three decades, Great Place to Work® has been the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. Companies who receive this prominent certification have proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation to their industries, while job seekers of such companies are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss. Additionally, employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work on a daily basis and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earning a just share of their company's profits with strong opportunities for continued promotion.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox Advisors builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net-worth, their families and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, informing our dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. More information can be found at www.lenoxadvisors.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on employees' report about workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply for the Great Place to Work Certification™.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their work is driven by a mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.com

