GeneIQ Announces Appointment of New Chief Commercial Officer

Sami Shihabi joins GeneIQ with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare

DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneIQ, a molecular diagnostics (MDx) company based in Dallas, Texas, welcomes Sami Shihabi as their new Chief Commercial Officer. With more than twenty-five years of experience in healthcare, Sami will lead the commercial branch of the organization that will encompass sales, marketing, and revenue cycle management functions with the goal of aligning them to achieve the company's corporate and financial goals.

Sami brings extensive knowledge and expertise in operational execution and in building alignment across multiple functions of a matrixed organization to help improve efficiency and productivity. His experience in successfully building and leading commercial organizations will help GeneIQ expand its commercial presence in the marketplace.

"We are excited to have Sami join our leadership team at GeneIQ and are confident that he will be instrumental in helping us take great strides in the precision medicine space," said Frank Howard, CEO of GeneIQ. "At our company, we emphasize the importance of the 3 P's: people, product, process; and I've always felt strongly that people are the most important part of an organization."

Sami is an established commercial leader with extensive knowledge in the healthcare industry and commercial leadership in the therapeutics and diagnostics industries. He most recently led the Women's Health Diagnostics and Gastroenterology Precision Medicine divisions at Progenity as Chief Commercial Officer, where he was instrumental in establishing Progenity as a market leader in women's health genetic testing and a technology disruptor in the GI space.

Prior to Progenity, Sami served as Chief Commercial Officer at Prometheus Laboratories. He developed and executed the gastroenterology precision healthcare company's product portfolio pipeline and launch strategies. In addition, he launched the first disruptive portfolio of pharmacoproteomic tests aimed at improving response and dosing to biological therapies in inflammatory bowel disease. Prior to that, he held multiple roles with expanding responsibilities in sales, marketing, and R&D in infectious disease and oncology at Bausch Health and Baxter Oncology. Sami earned an MBA from the University of California Irvine and a Master of Science degree in molecular biology from Penn State University.

"I am truly honored to join and complement the team at GeneIQ and work towards strengthening our presence in the marketplace while preparing for the next phase of growth," Sami Shihabi said. "Patient wellness is at the core of our mission and will continue to drive our efforts to develop innovative genetic and pharmacogenetic testing products to help improve patient lives."

About GeneIQ

GeneIQ is a leading molecular diagnostics company specializing in Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing and RT-PCR testing for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Their state-of-the-art laboratory based in the Dallas metroplex services long-term care facilities, physician practices, governments, corporations, and organizations nationwide.

Dedicated to delivering the latest innovations in Pharmacogenomics and precision medicine to the healthcare industry, GeneIQ utilizes the latest technological innovations to guide healthcare professionals in treating infectious diseases and prescribing genetically optimal medications to improve patient care and wellness.

