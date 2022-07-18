BUFFERZONE Appoints Ran Dubin as CTO to Boost Zero Trust Solutions Development

By adding AI abilities to the company's Safe Workspace solutions, the company will offer zero trust endpoint solution that will provide a safe working environment for workers anywhere

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BUFFERZONE, a provider of next-generation endpoint security solutions which protect organizations from advanced threats such as ransomware, zero-days and phishing scams, has appointed Dr. Ran Dubin as the company's CTO as part of the company's efforts to add another layer to its Safe Workspace solution by combining phishing and fraud protection with endpoint containment and isolation.

Prior to joining BUFFERZONE, Dr. Dubin was the cofounder and CEO of SNDBOX, which was acquired by OPSWAT. Dr. Dubin is a cyber and artificial intelligence (AI) veteran, with over 20 years of experience in AI, zero-trust attack prevention, malware research, and network analysis.

"By adding AI capabilities to BUFFERZONE's existing Safe Workspace solutions, the company will be able to offer protection at an affordable cost," said Dr. Dubin. "When you look at cybercrime threats it is very difficult to develop detection systems that will provide full security. Zero trust tools are the real game changer in the industry. BUFFERZONE's containment tools close the main breach. By adding deep learning capabilities BUFFERZONE will further improve its prevention abilities by adding another security layer."

"Ran Brings with him substantial state of the art AI and cyber abilities and his addition to the BUFFERZONE team illustrates our commitment to becoming a leading player in the Safe Workspace market," said Israel Levy, BUFFERZONE CEO. "Ran will lead our development team efforts to introduce a groundbreaking endpoint isolation solution that will enable workers to work safely no matter where they are working from."

Dr. Dubin has served as cyber and AI Technology innovation leader for companies such as Radcom, Allot, Double Verify and other projects. He holds B.Sc., M.Sc., and Ph.D. degrees in communication systems engineering from Ben-Gurion University, Israel.

BUFFERZONE Safe Bridge enables downloads, attachments and files from removable devices to be disarmed for secure extraction from the container. The company's Safe Workspace for endpoints solution provides ironclad protection from all types of downloaded and attached malware, and combats web fraud (phishing) with cutting-edge intelligent detection and prevention.

BUFFERZONE's endpoint isolation tool will be less vulnerable to new malware techniques, as downloaded or other externally accessed files on endpoints, are kept in a virtual container.

About BUFFERZONE

BUFFERZONE Safe Workspace solution protects enterprises and SMBs from advanced threats including zero-day, ransomware, drive-by downloads, phishing and APTs. By using BUFFERZONE zero trust containment, IT can grant a hybrid workforce seamless access to internet, email and removable storage – while reducing IT operational cost & keeping the organization safe.

To learn more, visit: www.bufferzonesecurity.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

©2022 BUFFERZONE® Security Ltd. All rights reserved. BUFFERZONE® is a registered trademark of BUFFERZONE® Security Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media contact:

Mor Miller

VP of Business Development

BUFFERZONE

Email: mor.miller@bufferzonesecurity.com

Phone: +1-916-258-5817

View original content:

SOURCE BUFFERZONE