Foundry CEO Mike Colyer Named 2022 Business Person of the Year Award Finalist

Program Recognizes Growth, Leadership, Achievement, and Community Service

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Digital LLC ("Foundry"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group ("DCG") focused on empowering a decentralized infrastructure with better capital access, efficiency, and transparency in digital asset mining and staking operations, announced that the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Small Business Council affiliate selected CEO Mike Colyer as a Business Person of the Year Award finalist. The program recognizes outstanding contributions in the areas of growth, leadership, achievement, and community service.

Under Mike Colyer's leadership, Foundry has quickly become the largest digital currency company based in Western New York, providing clients across North America with various mining and staking products and services designed to support a decentralized future. Headquartered in Rochester with an upcoming office opening in Buffalo, its team has grown to more than 170 employees since its founding in 2019.

Before entering the crypto industry, Mike Colyer was an operational and commercial executive for manufacturing and distribution firms for more than two decades. In 2007, Colyer and his wife, Lisa, co-founded the Clairebear Foundation, a non-profit that supports families with sick children.

Colyer said, "I am grateful for this recognition from the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Council. The true credit goes to the Foundry team for the work it has done in a short time to make a huge impact in the digital asset industry as well as in our community. I also congratulate my fellow finalists for the excellent work you and your companies do across the Rochester and Finger Lakes region."

Small Business Council President Sarah Compter said, "In a city long recognized for a handful of big corporations, it is really the small and midsize businesses that fuel Rochester's economy today. This summer, for the 39th year, the Small Business Council honors executives who lead with passion, grit, and perseverance."

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy said, "Small and midsize companies make up the majority of businesses in our region, and leadership matters at organizations of all sizes. We congratulate this year's Business Person of the Year Award finalists and honor these people who are doing an exceptional job leading these successful businesses and driving our regional economy."

About Foundry Digital LLC

A subsidiary of DCG, Foundry Digital LLC was created to meet the institutional demand for better capital access, efficiency, and transparency in the digital asset mining and staking industry. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Foundry leverages its institutional expertise, capital, and market intelligence to empower participants within the crypto ecosystem by providing the tools they need to build tomorrow's decentralized infrastructure. For more information, please visit foundrydigital.com.

About Digital Currency Group, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Digital Currency Group is a global enterprise that builds, buys, and invests in blockchain companies all over the world. Today, DCG sits at the epicenter of the industry, backing more than 200 companies in 30+ countries. In addition to its investment portfolio, DCG is the parent company of some of the leading companies in the industry, including Grayscale Investments, Genesis Trading, CoinDesk, Foundry Digital, Luno, and TradeBlock.

