Securitas receives regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Stanley Security

Securitas receives regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Stanley Security

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas today announces that it has been granted the required regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Stanley Security which was announced on December 8, 2021. The transaction is expected to be completed around July 22, 2022.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, VP Investor Relations; +46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3601320/1604459.pdf Regulatory approval Stanley_220714_final

View original content:

SOURCE Securitas