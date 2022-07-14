LEMON PERFECT APPOINTS JIM BRENNAN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

NC DHHS Flu
Former Coca-Cola Company Sales Executive Brings Nearly Three Decades of Industry Expertise to Fast-Rising Hydrating Lemon Water Brand

ATLANTA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Perfect, the fastest-growing brand in the enhanced  water category*, announced today the hiring of former Coca-Cola Company executive Jim Brennan as President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Lemon Perfect Founder and CEO Yanni Hufnagel says Brennan is a transformational sales leader  who will be instrumental in developing and implementing plans for driving future growth and  profitability. "Lemon Perfect is disrupting the enhanced water category by offering a better-for you, better-tasting product that is resonating broadly with the American consumer," Hufnagel  said. "Today is a monumental day for Lemon Perfect. Jim is a best-in-industry sales executive  and passionate people leader whose experience is unsurpassed. His sales strategy will drive  revenue and profit while accelerating Lemon Perfect's rise toward its goal of becoming the  number one brand in the multibillion-dollar enhanced water category by market share."

Brennan joined Atlanta-based Lemon Perfect as a Board Member and Operating Advisor in April  2021 after concluding a 32-year run across various sales roles at The Coca-Cola Company and  Coca-Cola Enterprises. Brennan's day-to-day advisory played a key role in quadrupling Lemon  Perfect's revenue in 2021. In his last role at Coca-Cola as Executive Vice President, National  Retail Sales, Brennan led total customer management and the strategic selling vision for the top  national retail customers across multiple channels of trade. In the role, Brennan was  responsible for an $8B+ beverage portfolio and was heralded for his focus on developing people  and talent.

"After retiring from The Coca-Cola Company, I thought my full-time roles were complete," said  Brennan. "Then I met Yanni. I was motivated by his passion, vision, and unwavering  commitment to changing the beverage landscape and making a healthier option accessible to  all. Lemon Perfect is simply the best-tasting zero sugar product on the market and has  unlimited growth potential. I am honored to lead the highly talented, energized Lemon Perfect  team that is charging the hill every day with our distributor partners across the country. We are  going to have fun scaling this great brand!"

"Jim is a seasoned beverage industry rockstar," said former Bai Brands Chief Operating Officer  and Lemon Perfect Board Member Barak Bar-Cohen. "It is rare to find someone with Jim's  experience, sales prowess, and tenacity who has the passion and drive to lead a commercial organization through triple-digit hypergrowth. On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate Yanni and Jim on this exciting new chapter in the Lemon Perfect journey. We are  all delighted to have Jim in the C-suite alongside Yanni and the rest of the Lemon Perfect team."

In April, the Company announced the closing of a $31 million Series A headlined by internationally celebrated award-winning artist and entrepreneur Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The  financing brought Lemon Perfect's total valuation to over $100 million in less than three years  from the Company's selling its first bottle.

About Lemon Perfect

Lemon Perfect is a great-tasting and hydrating flavored lemon water with zero sugar and no  artificial flavors or sweeteners. Powered by squeezed organic lemons, Lemon Perfect contains  electrolytes from potassium and is packed with vitamin C, making healthy hydration more  convenient, delicious, and refreshing than ever.

Lemon Perfect is widely considered by industry insiders to be one of the most scalable, exciting,  and innovative emerging beverages in the marketplace. The company's mission is to promote  healthy hydration and deliver the joy of flavor—anytime, anywhere, and for everyone-.

Lemon Perfect is available at retailers nationwide, on Amazon, and on lemonperfect.com. The  Lemon Perfect Company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

*Source: IRi Total MULO YTD Period Ending June 26, 2022

