Blue Gorilla Digital Deploys Partner Portal from ZINFI to Provide Clients with More Transparency and Promote Client Engagement with Its Services

Blue Gorilla Employees Already Use the Partner Portal "Every Day" to Communicate with Clients, Track Usage of the Portal, and Help Clients Track the Activities of Their Own Clients

PLEASANTON, Calif. , July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that Blue Gorilla Digital has begun making use of its industry-leading technology for automating partner marketing and channel management activities.

ZINFI Logo (PRNewsfoto/ZINFI Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, Blue Gorilla develops digital advertising campaigns to help clients—primarily in the automotive, financial and energy sectors—control their mobile and online messaging, increase brand awareness, refine SEO strategy, and drive traffic to their businesses. Blue Gorilla is now using ZINFI partner portal technology to communicate more directly with its clients, provide them with up-to-date information on campaigns, and increase client engagement with their services. Blue Gorilla employees use the portal every day for a variety of purposes, including uploading of sales data, creative materials and "proof-of-performance" documents so clients can track the results of their digital advertising initiatives in real-time, as well as track usage on the part of their own clients.

"Every client relationship is about meeting and exceeding client expectations," says Ron Scirrotto, the owner and president of Blue Gorilla, "and the ZINFI partner portal is exactly what we requested from day one." Because of the flexibility of ZINFI technology, Blue Gorilla was able to customize the portal for a unique set of requirements requested by its primary client, a large energy company that wanted to be able to track usage among its own client base."

"ZINFI software is built to accommodate a very broad range of customer types and sizes," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. "We provide comprehensive, fully integrated channel management technology and services to some of the world's largest enterprises with vast global partner networks, but we also are able to meet the needs of smaller organizations with very specific, client-driven requirements that help them increase transparency, foster meaningful communication, and get their clients more engaged. Our customizable partner portal is a great point of entry for companies in an early stage of automating partner marketing activities, and we are thrilled to know that Blue Gorilla has begun that journey using the ZINFI solution."

To learn more about how Blue Gorilla is using ZINFI partner portal technology to increase the value of the services it provides to clients and generate better client engagement, please click here.

In 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in a Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current Offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About Blue Gorilla Digital

Blue Gorilla Digital is a one-stop digital advertising agency that was founded in 2001 and is located in Jupiter, FL. Our extensive experience, passion for results, and commitment to integrity and excellence have led us to develop campaigns for local and national clients, automotive dealers and dealer groups nationwide. Our services are designed to increase brand awareness and drive more traffic to your website. Our solutions include digital display advertising, online video, and search engine optimization. The Blue Gorilla Digital team has expertise in automotive marketing, programmatic & data fencing, conquest marketing, OTT, vide pre-roll, content creation, creative design, video production, geo-fencing and email marketing. Visit us at bluegorilladigital.com.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

For more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

