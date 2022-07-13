Teva Collaborates with Coco and Breezy for a Capsule Collection of Summer Essentials

GOLETA, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), is thrilled to announce the release of its collaboration with eyewear designers and DJ twins, Coco and Breezy, consisting of sandals and sunglasses made with earth-conscious materials and available in all-gender sizing. The collection of outdoor fashion essentials makes its debut just in time for summer and celebrates self-expression and the freedom to explore.

(PRNewswire)

The Teva x Coco and Breezy capsule collection features a reimagined Hurricane XLT2 sandal made with premium materials. This silhouette is elevated with design details like transparent outsoles and gold buckles to take wearers from the streets to the trails. Available in earth tones with inclusive sizing for adults and kids, the footwear is made with full grain leather in the heel and anchor points with premium leather Coco and Breezy patches, breathable mesh footstraps, and luxe suede details that seamlessly blend fashion and function.

"Teva was built on a foundation of creativity and freedom to explore. We inspire those who crave experiences and connections, in whatever form they take. Through our collaboration with Coco and Breezy, and as brands who value inclusion in the outdoors and celebrate expression through personal style, we wanted to design a collection of summer essentials that elevate your adventures, no matter where they bring you," Anders Bergstrom, Vice President, Global GM of Teva Footwear at Deckers Brands, stated.

The matching exclusive sunglasses exude Coco and Breezy's signature laid-back style and are designed with love. The earth conscious acetate wayfarer shaped frames have premium finishes, gold metal accents and tinted lenses. The sunglasses come in transparent green and brown colorways in sizing for adults and kids, perfectly complementing the footwear.

"We're excited to partner with Teva on a collection that celebrates our shared love for the outdoors. Access to nature supports our physical and mental wellbeing – and we believe everyone should have the freedom to explore the outdoors fearlessly," said Coco and Breezy Dotson, founders of Coco and Breezy. "We wanted to create a summer look for anyone to wear and adventure confidently in."

The Hurricane XLT2 retails at $60 (kids) and $90 (adults) and are available in whole sizing up to 14 (adults) and 3 (kids). The sunglasses retail at $60 (kids) and $90 (adults). Styles in the collection will be available today on Teva.com, cocoandbreezy.com, and Nordstrom.com.

Additionally, to support the Teva commitment to increasing access for all, the brand is donating $25K to support Intersectional Environmentalist's Earth Sessions program: a climate justice concert series combining art, education, joy, and community-building with the goal of empowering and inspiring folks to support grassroots climate justice efforts in their own communities.

About Teva®

In 1984, Teva created the world's first sport sandal on the banks of the Grand Canyon. The brand outfits free-spirited adventure-seekers all over the world with versatile, modern outdoor footwear. In 2020, Teva committed to reducing the brand's environmental impact by ensuring 100% of its iconic straps are made with recycled plastic, so future generations can continue exploring the wild world around them. Learn more about Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, at teva.com or follow @Teva.

About Coco & Breezy Eyewear

Coco and Breezy Eyewear was founded in 2009 by twin designers Coco and Breezy Dotson. The brand creates optical and sunglasses for the individualist and we pride ourselves on detailed designs. Coco and Breezy's designs have ranged from the "third-eye" sunglasses for the late Prince to many other brand collaborations. The founders Coco & Breezy are also DJs / Producers and Co-Founders of The Lorca.

The original sport sandal brand teams up with twin-designers and DJs, Coco and Breezy, on a limited-edition line of sandals and sunglasses made with recycled and premium materials (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teva