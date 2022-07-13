Stray Dog Capital Managing Partner and CEO Selected as Voting Member of the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Lisa Feria will serve a two-year term with the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship to drive the innovation of critical technologies across the United States

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stray Dog Capital , a venture capital fund investing in early stage, next-generation foodtech startups, today announced Lisa Feria, managing partner and CEO, has been appointed to a two-year term as a voting member of the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship (NACIE). NACIE is a federal advisory committee in the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Lisa was selected as a voting member for the committee out of hundreds of nominees.

As a voting member of NACIE, Feria will help discover solutions to propel the innovation economy, aiding in eliminating obstacles for entrepreneurs to bring innovative technologies into the market. She will join forces with other committee members to create a national entrepreneurship strategy focused on improving America's capacity to prevail as the world's leading startup nation and top innovator in crucial new technologies.

"Cutting-edge technology is abundant in the U.S., but it's our job to dedicate resources to find them quickly and to support them in making the biggest impact," said Lisa Feria, CEO and managing partner of Stray Dog Capital. "Over the past couple of years, there have been great strides and I have been lucky to work with many forward-thinking companies in the food, beverage, and biotechnology sectors. I am eager to get started with NACIE to continue driving innovation across the country."

Stray Dog Capital has made more than 45 investments focusing on early-stage food, food-tech, and biotech companies that are transforming the food system. Lisa has more than 20 years of experience in food operations and consumer packaged goods and led billion-dollar brands in global companies such as Procter & Gamble and General Mills, and has been selected twice to the " Top 100 Most Influential Latinas " list.

Stray Dog Capital is a venture capital fund investing in innovative, early-stage companies across the food, beverage, and biotechnology sectors that are driving a healthier, humane, and more sustainable future. Stray Dog Capital supports its portfolio of investments with broad experience from its team as entrepreneurs, operators, advisors, and investors. www.straydogcapital.com

