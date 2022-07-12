THE WOODLANDS® BECOMES WORLD'S LARGEST MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY TO ACHIEVE LEED® PRECERTIFICATION

The Woodlands® and Bridgeland® are First MPCs in Texas to Achieve Precertification from U.S. Green Building Council

HOUSTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) has announced that two of its award-winning master planned communities—The Woodlands® and Bridgeland®, both in the Greater Houston area—have earned LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council, becoming the first master planned communities (MPCs) in Texas to achieve this status. The Woodlands and Bridgeland join an elite global group of entities recognized by LEED for being dedicated to making their communities healthy, resilient, inclusive, and inherently sustainable for residents. The Woodlands, at 44.5 square miles, becomes the largest master planned community in the world to earn precertification.

The Woodlands®, a master planned community developed by The Howard Hughes Corporation (PRNewswire)

"Our work to achieve LEED precertification of The Woodlands—a large-scale, award-winning community that opened in 1974 and is today home to over 120,000 residents—exemplifies The Howard Hughes Corporation's commitment to the long-term vision of founder George Mitchell for creating a self-sustaining ecosystem, one that anticipated to a remarkable degree almost 50 years ago the principles of ESG that today guide development across our national portfolio," said David R. O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation.

The LEED framework encompasses social, economic, and environmental performance indicators and strategies with a clear, data-driven means of benchmarking and communicating progress. LEED for Cities and Communities helps local leaders execute responsible, sustainable, and specific plans for natural systems, energy, water, waste, transportation, and other factors that contribute to quality of life. The program aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is influenced by engagement with hundreds of cities and communities around the globe, according to the U.S. Green Building Council.

"A sustainable community strives to offer its residents a higher living standard. A LEED community takes action and delivers measurable outcomes that improve overall quality of life for residents," said Peter Templeton, Interim CEO, United States Green Building Council. "Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection, building more resilient communities is crucial and The Woodlands and Bridgeland LEED precertification is a symbol of their leadership."

LEED precertification recognizes the many initiatives implemented over the years at The Woodlands and Bridgeland, promoting a sustainable quality of life immersed in nature, with extensive open space, diverse home products, highly acclaimed schools, and urban amenities. People are moving to The Woodlands and Bridgeland as they seek the outstanding lifestyle for which the communities are known. Companies are following suit and moving to The Woodlands as they seek to benefit from the community's strong workforce and offer employees a sought-after work-life balance.

"People and businesses want to be located in communities that they trust will embody their values while offering an exceptional quality of life," said Jim Carman, President of the Houston Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation. "The Howard Hughes Corporation takes a people-centric approach to developing vital, sustainable communities that enhance the quality of life of all in our communities—an approach that is intrinsically linked to economic growth and community outreach programs that support our environmental and social measures designed to increase energy efficiencies, lower our carbon footprint, and increase community connectivity."

The Woodlands, a 28,500-acre master planned community, devotes an unprecedented 28% to green space within 220 miles of hike-and-bike trails, 151 parks, and forest preserves. The Woodlands was recently ranked as the #1 Best Community to Live in America for the second consecutive year by Niche. The community is home to over 120,000 residents and 2,300 employers with over 63,000 employees.

"The Woodlands offers 1.5 jobs per household, a goal first envisioned by Mitchell and realized today as The Howard Hughes Corporation continues to drive economic and sustainable growth, with more people commuting into The Woodlands daily for employment than commuting out as a result of our robust job market—one that allows for shorter commute times and tremendous amenities for all who live, work, or visit here," added Carman.

At 11,500 acres, Bridgeland is the #1 best-selling master planned community in the Greater Houston area, #2 in Texas and #15 in the nation, ranked by national real estate consultant, RCLCO. Bridgeland has dedicated approximately 28% of the community's acreage to open green space, lakes, trails, parks, and other amenities. Now in its 16th year of development, the community is home to approximately 18,000 people and strives to create a place where residents and nature can thrive together in harmony. Upon buildout, Bridgeland will be home to 65,000 people.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a healthy, resilient, and equitable future for all through the development of green buildings, cities and communities. For more than 20 years, USGBC has been advancing green building practices through the development of LEED, the world's most widely used green building program. With the support of thousands of members, volunteers and partners, USGBC provides robust green building education courses, a rigorous professional credentialing program, and advocates for effective public policies. It convenes an international network of green building and sustainability leaders through the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, and forward-thinking programs, including the Center for Green Schools. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The Woodlands ®

The Woodlands, a 28,500-acre award-winning master planned community located 27 miles north of downtown Houston, was recognized two consecutive years, 2022 and 2021, as the #1 Best Community to Live in America by Niche. The Woodlands offers an unprecedented 28% of green space, leading the way among master planned communities that practice environmental preservation. It is home to 120,000 people, and nearly 64,000 people work in the community. The Woodlands has received numerous past accolades including the Vision Award, Development of Distinction from the Urban Land Institute; three-time honoree of "Master Planned Community of the Year," four-time recipient of "Humanitarian of the Year" and "Trailblazer of the Year" in 2018 by the Greater Houston Builders Association; American Trails Developer Award; Environmental Planning Award from the American Society of Landscape Architects, Texas Chapter Houston Section. The Woodlands is a community of The Howard Hughes Corporation® , which supports over 180 local causes in the Houston region through its HHCares program. For more information, visit www.thewoodlands.com . For additional details, find us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Bridgeland®

Bridgeland is an 11,500-acre master planned community located in Cypress, Texas, and is ranked as the top-selling master planned community in the Greater Houston area, #2 in Texas and #15 in the nation. The award-winning development opened in 2006 and offers a wide variety of housing options and extensive outdoor amenities, with a strong emphasis on conserving and enhancing the natural environment. Bridgeland has over 3,000 acres dedicated to lakes, trails, and parks, and offers resort-style pools, 60 parks, stocked lakes and complimentary use of kayaks, paddleboats and other recreational opportunities for residents to promote a healthy and active lifestyle. Lakeland Village Center® is the first of four retail centers in Bridgeland, with additional plans for Bridgeland Central, a 925-acre future town center. Bridgeland is a community of The Howard Hughes Corporation®, which supports over 180 local causes in the Houston region through its HHCares program. For more information, visit Bridgeland.com.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Douglas Ranch in Phoenix. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Contacts

The Howard Hughes Corporation

Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910

Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications

cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

For HHC Investor Relations

Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

eric.holcomb@howardhughes.com

Carlos Olea, 281-475-2143

Chief Financial Officer

carlos.olea@howardhughes.com

Bridgeland®, a master planned community developed by The Howard Hughes Corporation (PRNewswire)

The Woodlands®, a master planned community developed by The Howard Hughes Corporation® (PRNewswire)

Bridgeland®, a master planned community developed by The Howard Hughes Corporation (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/The Howard Hughes Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Howard Hughes Corporation