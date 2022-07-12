Nippon Express Holdings Launches GBHQ to Consolidate and Strengthen Global Business Governance

TOKYO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. on July 1 launched the Global Business Headquarters (hereinafter abbreviated as GBHQ) to consolidate and strengthen global business governance.

In pursuit of its Long-term Vision of becoming a "logistics company with a strong presence in the global market," the NX Group will increase Group sales to 3.5-4 trillion yen and achieve an overseas sales ratio of 50% by 2037, the Group's 100th anniversary.

GBHQ will oversee the NX Group's global logistics business and lead the Group in fulfilling the "core business growth strategy" set forth in the Group's Business Plan, promptly putting in place the necessary functions and management resources and bolstering logistics functions to provide solutions that optimize complexly changing customer supply chains.

With the aim of becoming a truly global logistics company, the NX Group will continue striving to maximize its value by pursuing Group-wide optimization and improving its competitiveness in the global market.

