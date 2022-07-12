Heaven's Door Spirits Announces Debut of The Decade Series

A Limited Release Collection of 10+ Year Aged Whiskeys

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Dylan's portfolio of award-winning American whiskeys, Heaven's Door Spirits, announced today the inaugural release of its Decade Series.

The Decade Series is a limited collection of super-premium American whiskeys, each 10 years of age or older. The first release in the series is a high-rye 10-year-old straight bourbon whiskey.

The Decade Series collection began over 10 years ago when the founders of Heaven's Door hand-selected barrels from small producers across the country. Now, those barrels are ready to be shared.

The inaugural release in the Decade Series lineup, a high-rye 10-year-old straight bourbon whiskey, is bottled at 100 proof to highlight the nuances and flavors wrought from a decade of barrel aging. This release is neither chill-filtered nor charcoal-mellowed, which allows the bold flavors of the rye to come through along with sweet notes of toffee and bitter chocolate followed by a long, silky-smooth finish.

"We've been patiently waiting on our barrels of aged liquid to mature to the optimal flavor profile for many years, and we are thrilled to release them for our fans to enjoy. When we sourced these barrels from our industry partners years ago, the product was phenomenal, but we purposely let some of them sit for several additional years to get even better…" said Heaven's Door Master Blender Ryan Perry. "Our first release is whiskey the world has not yet tasted. This Tennessee bourbon has a mash bill that's non-traditional to all other whiskeys ever created from the state, with 22% rye and without charcoal mellowing. The distillation is much more reminiscent of what you would expect from a traditional Kentucky bourbon."

Heaven's Door has won countless awards recognizing the brand as one of the world's best small batch whiskeys available on the market today, including the #1 Consumer Choice Award at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and "Best Bourbons of the Century…So Far" by the Robb Report. For the future, the brand has not set anything in stone but is anticipating subsequent Decade Series releases to include a wheated bourbon and rye whiskey.

Decade Series Release #01 is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or with a splash of water and features the following characteristics:

Age - 10 Years

Proof -100 Proof

ABV - 50%

Nose - Maple, butterscotch, poached pear, banana

Palate - Sweet notes of toffee and bitter chocolate with a silky, leathery finish

The limited-edition Decade Series Release #01 has a suggested retail price of $99.00. It is now available at ReserveBar.com and select retailers nationwide.

The Heaven's Door portfolio of award-winning whiskeys includes the Straight Bourbon Whiskey (92 proof, $49.99 SRP), Double Barrel Whiskey (100 proof, $49.99 SRP), and Straight Rye Whiskey (92 proof, $79.99 SRP). Heaven's Door is the perfect melding of art and craft, as each bottle features co-creator Bob Dylan's unique ironwork sculptures.

Heaven's Door's portfolio of whiskeys is available nationwide and online via shop.heavensdoor.com . For more information about the brand, visit www.heavensdoor.com or engage with the brand on Instagram or Facebook

About Heaven's Door Spirits, LLC:

Heaven's Door Spirits is a partnership between legendary musician and visual artist Bob Dylan and Spirits Investment Partnership ("SIP"). Heaven's Door Spirits is Bob Dylan's first and only consumer brand partnership in his 50-year career. Website: www.heavensdoor.com .

About Bob Dylan:

Bob Dylan is generally regarded as one of the world's most influential and groundbreaking artists. In the decades since he first burst into the public's consciousness via New York City's Greenwich Village folk music scene in the early 1960s, Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records and amassed a singular body of work that includes some of the greatest and most popular songs the world has ever known. He continues to traverse the globe each year, performing more than 100 concerts annually in front of audiences who embrace his new material with the same passion as his classic output. In recent years, his work as an author and visual artist has further burnished his popularity and acclaim; a worldwide best-selling memoir, Chronicles Vol. 1, spent 19 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List, in 2004, and several major exhibitions of his paintings and iron gates have been shown in recent years at some of the world's most prestigious museums and galleries.

About Spirits Investment Partners:

Spirits Investment Partners ("SIP") is a boutique spirits innovation and brand development company comprised of a team of highly seasoned professionals with expertise in new product development, branding, sales, marketing, structured finance and investing. Website: https://www.spiritsinvestors.com/

©2022 Heaven's Door Spirits. Please Drink Heaven's Door Responsibly

