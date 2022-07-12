Genomma Lab Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call and Webcast

MEXICO CITY, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), today announced that it will report its Second Quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after the Mexican Market (BMV) close. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on July 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET to discuss its quarterly financial results.

Mr. Jorge Luis Brake, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer

Thursday, July 28, 2022

11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CST (Mexico City Time)

+1 877-407-0784 (U.S.)

+1 201-689-8560 (International)

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dialing in, please register via the following link. Please use this option 10-15 minutes prior to conference call start time: Call Me Link

Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have provider dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant.

(Please note: Participants will be joined directly to the conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)

Second Quarter 2022 Results

+1 844-512-2921 (U.S.)

+1 412-317-6671 (International)

Replay ID: 13731275

**Available until August 4, 2022

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

