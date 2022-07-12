Dover Federal Credit Union Drives Steady Membership Growth with Shift from Chat to Full Digital Customer Service

Goes 'all in' with Glia DCS to improve the member and employee experience

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), has helped Dover Federal Credit Union transition from a phone-based contact center with online chat capabilities to Glia's digital-first DCS platform. Members can now transition seamlessly between chat, OnScreen voice and video, with online collaboration tools, including CoBrowsing, bringing Dover Federal's "legendary service" to the digital realm.

The efficiencies of the Glia platform have resulted in an ongoing decrease in both the Average Handle Time, down 21% and falling, as well as the Average Wait Time which has dropped 40% to date. This has allowed the Dover Federal member services team to handle a 13% increase in engagements despite having fewer staff members. Glia is popular with the service team, providing the tools they need to become strategic guides in helping members online.

"Glia reshaped how we do business with its 100% digital-first approach. We reimagined everything and completely changed how we engage with our members. This allows us to leverage technology and be leading in our industry," said Tyler Kuhn, Chief Marketing and Digital Experience for Dover Federal Credit Union.

All-In with DCS

Based on the successful results across all digital channels with Glia, Dover Federal deployed Glia Phone to become 100% digital-first. The entire contact center, including the telephone system, is now part of the Glia platform. Even traditional telephone calls are now digital engagements, creating a single source of member data. This makes management, reporting and even staffing easier.

"By going 'all-in' with Glia's Digital Customer Service platform—including Glia Phone—Dover Federal Credit Union is a powerful example of the value a truly digital-first approach provides. Members are experiencing faster, better services across all channels and employee satisfaction is high," said Dan Michaeli, Co-Founder and CEO of Glia.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 300 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named both a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating) for a second year in a row, Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

