167 GREEN LAUNCHES EMPLOYEE BADGE IN APPLE WALLET FOR ALL TENANTS

With the rollout of employee badge in Apple Wallet, 167 Green's tenants can seamlessly and securely tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock office doors, turnstiles, elevators, and key card-protected amenity spaces – eliminating the need to open an app or present a traditional plastic access key. Even if a user's iPhone needs to be charged, they will still be able to access the building for up to five hours after with Power Reserve.

167 Green continues to raise workplace experience standards – not just in Chicago's Fulton Market District, but globally. The building's 17th floor Amenity Penthouse includes a 400-person town hall that doubles as a full-sized professional basketball court, an outdoor terrace with a vegetable and flower garden, as well as an indoor garage with EV charging stations and bike parking.

"We continuously strive to innovate and improve our tenant experience. We are thrilled to be the first multi-tenant office building in the United States to offer all tenants access through the employee badge in Apple Wallet," says Jeff Shapack, Founder & CEO of Shapack Partners. "167 Green's hospitality-inspired amenities, design, and technology stack provides tenants with a seamless experience."

"Employee badge in Apple Wallet represents a milestone for commercial real estate development, allowing secure and convenient access for tenants," says Josef Šachta, CEO and co-founder of Sharry. "I am very pleased that Sharry, in collaboration with Shapack and HID Global, could work to offer this brand-new access feature to clients."

"HID Global is excited to continue bringing new deployments of employee badge in Apple Wallet to market," says Matt Bennett, Director of Strategic Alliances at HID Global. "The solution represents an exciting new modality to access secure spaces. Our leadership in this space, coupled with Sharry's technical acumen and Shapack's innovation, represents a new era for Commercial Real Estate technology and innovation."

