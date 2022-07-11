Valour Inc. Announces New General Counsel, Peter Märkl

Mr. Märkl will join Valour's asset management team in early August 2022 , taking the lead on all legal and regulatory matters, in particular in relation to exchange-traded products (ETPs) as General Counsel.

TORONTO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (the "Company" or "Valour") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTCQB: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announced today that it will appoint Peter Märkl to the role of its General Counsel. With his international experience in investment banking and digital assets, he will head the Legal Department globally and lead Valour on all legal and regulatory matters, in particular in relation to ETPs.

Mr. Märkl, currently the Head of Legal for Amun/21Shares, was responsible for expanding the legal department in Zurich and New York. Prior to his role at 21Shares, Mr. Märkl worked in the Zurich office of the law firm Heuking, where he concentrated on the fintech and private banking business. Märkl previously held management positions at UBS in Germany and Switzerland. In addition to broad expertise in international investment banking and family office business, he also has a profound understanding of crypto-based financial products.

"The team at Valour is very excited to begin work with Peter and the extensive international experience he has with regulated crypto products will help navigate the regulatory aspects of our next phase of growth," said Russell Starr, CEO of Valour. "Regardless of market conditions we will continue to build out our product offerings and attract top tier talent like Peter that will set Valour up for long term success in providing access to safe, secure and regulated digital assets."

Mr. Märkl's hiring marks the second accession to the Company's management team within just a few weeks with the recently announced addition of Chief Sales Officer, Marco Infuso. Valour intends to continue making strategic hirings that will enable them to become a leading ETP provider in Europe and on a global scale.

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across four European exchanges. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap ( UNI ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), Solana ( SOL ), Avalanche ( AVAX ), Cosmos ( ATOM ) and Enjin ( ENJ ) ETPs, as well as Valour's flagship Bitcoin Zero and Valour Ethereum Zero products, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee-free, with competitors charging up to 2.5% in management fees.

About Valour

Valour Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://valour.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by Valour and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of Valour ETPs by exchanges; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

