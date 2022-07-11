Mushroom E-Commerce Startup Shroomboom Officially Debuts in an Event Dedicated to the Boom in Fungus

Mushroom enthusiasts and celebs in LA celebrate the launch of Shroomboom

TOPANGA, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mushroom e-commerce brand, Shroomboom , officially launched last weekend in its debut event. They hosted guests such as Co-founder of Google Sergey Brin, fashion icon Alana Hadid, co-founder of Brex Henrique Dubugras, actress and entrepreneur Tallulah Willis, actor Clive Standen, Luma Beauty founder Jess Hart, and many more gathered on the hills of Topanga to experience what the mushroom brand is all about.

Left to right: Jennifer Parke, Sergey Brin, Alejandra Rodriguez, and Alana Hadid at the ShroomBoom event. (PRNewswire)

LA's cool kids entered a mushroom wonderland where an orchestra played as they enjoyed a variation of mushroom-made foods such as burgers, bread, chips, sparkling drinks, lattes, fondue, gummies, and more. The estate's collection of eclectic decor set the scene for a trippy-like experience where people tried on plant-based footwear, and mushroom-inspired clothing while dancing to the sounds of innovative music made from actual mushrooms by DJ Magnus and Dan.

"Mushrooms are the future," said Alana Hadid. "The benefits of psilocybin are undeniable, so it's wonderful to see a brand like SHROOMBOOM gather all types of mushroom brands in one place to not only educate the world about mushrooms but to allow people to experience it for themselves."

Interactive activations were set up all around the hillside estate including whimsical insta-worthy photo moments by VIP transportation partner Autonom y founded by Scott Painter who was in attendance; Odyssey Mushroom Elixir tastings; Living Prana waffles & toppings bar featuring Noah Schnapp's TBH organic hazelnut spread; and a variety of Popadelics mushroom snack flavors. Additional vendors included brands such as MUDWTR , Fungirl Food , Akua - kelp "burgers", BREAD ARTISAN BAKERY's mushroom bread, Pop & Bottle , Pan's Mushroom Jerky , OMFG brain health gummies, Rainbo mushroom tinctures, Earth & Star, Package Free Goods, Pilgrim Soul, and AZUL chocolate. Guests sipped on specialty cocktails by King St. Vodka, Haus, and Mijenta Tequila along with an array of organic wines by Fresh Vine Wines.

Alana's clothing brand 'La Detresse' showcased their collab with Shroomboom called Summer Trip. BONBONWhims hosted beaded jewelry making and UGG showcased their new "Plant Power" innovative plant-based shoes made with Lyocell.

Shroomboom , co-founded by Alejandra Rodriguez and Jennifer Parke collaborated with Elsewhere to bring this event to life.

"We set out to create an event where everyone could be in one space and experience the essence of what SHROOMBOOM is," said Jennifer. "This is SHROOMBOOM in real-time."

Ale's transformative experience with psilocybin after having suffered an eating disorder and Jennifer's passion for the health benefits of mushrooms brought them together to create SHROOMBOOM a wellness and lifestyle brand centered around mushroom-based innovations in beauty, health, food, fashion, sustainability, and more.

"Our mission with SHROOMBOOM is to educate the world about the power of mushrooms," said Alejandra. "We are doing this by using our magazine 'The Boom', collaborating with mission-aligned artists, thinkers, creators, brands, and offering our own shroom-based wellness and beauty products to as many people as possible!"

About SHROOMBOOM

SHROOMBOOM was founded by Alejandra Rodriguez and Jennifer Parke . Alejandra is an entrepreneur who brings a unique perspective on health and wellness that led her to become an advocate in that space. Jennifer is an accomplished brand architect with years of experience creating and scaling mission-driven brands and founding numerous companies. Their different backgrounds yet shared passion for mushrooms, health, and wellness brought them together to create a global brand that promotes products, people, and ideas that benefit the well-being of people and the planet.

DJ Magnus and DJ Dan fill the room with eclectic sounds using various fungi that are hooked up to a sound system. (PRNewswire)

