MINISO Group Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

GUANGZHOU, China, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) ("MINISO," "MINISO Group" or the "Company"), a global retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced that its annual general meeting (the "AGM") was held in Guangzhou today and that all the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval set out in the notice of the AGM were duly adopted at the AGM, including the following adopted as a special resolution:

1. Conditional upon and with effect from the Company's proposed listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, all its authorized Class A ordinary shares, Class B ordinary shares and shares of such other class as the directors of the Company may determine, whether issued or unissued, are re-designated as ordinary shares, such that following such re-designation, the authorized share capital of the Company will be US$100,000 divided into 10,000,000,000 ordinary shares, and all of the issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares will be re-classified and re-designated as ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis;

2. Conditional upon and with effect from the Company's proposed listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Company's Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association will be amended and restated by the deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Third Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association in the form attached to the notice of the AGM; and

3. 名創優品集團控股有限公司 is adopted as the dual foreign name of the Company, with effect immediately.

For further information: Raine Hu, Monlise Wang, MINISO Group Holding Limited, Email: ir@miniso.com, Phone: +86 (20) 36228788 Ext. 8039

