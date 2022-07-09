Classical Crossover Vocal UK Tenor & USA Pianist Unite for Change Through Music

All-New Track by Tyrone Piper and James A Norkawich

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Classical Crossover artists Tyrone Piper (Tenor Vocalist) and James A Norkawich (Pianist, Composer, Arranger & Producer) come together in a classic track originally done by Queen. The compilation came about when James A. Norkawich wanted to have influence in the United States through music but was searching for a voice that could encapsulate the meaning of the song "Who Wants to Live Forever". James met Tyrone Piper, a Classical Crossover vocalist from the UK, whose style, voice, and emotion captured the true essence of Freddy Mercury as well as the song's message. This all came together right after the senseless acts of violence that took place in Uvalde Texas the week before. Through music and this track both James and Tyrone feel that music can heal all, and despite being many miles apart, as individuals needed to come together as one force to make a change. Through this song, and through the vocal stylings of Tyrone Piper, and musical adaptation of James A. Norkawich the healing process can begin, all through the power of music and unity.

Tyrone Piper and James, A Norkawich – Who Wants to Live Forever

