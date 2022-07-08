Miami International Holdings Reports June 2022 Trading Results; Sets Year-to-Date Volume Records

PRINCETON, N.J., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported June 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

Total year-to-date volume reached a record 662.8 million contracts, an increase of 2.6% from the same period in 2021

June 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 13.74%, down 171 basis points year-over-year (YoY) and representing an 11.1% decrease. A total of 101.9 million multi-listed options contracts were executed on the MIAX Exchange Group, representing a 20.2% decrease YoY and an average daily volume (ADV) of 4,852,472 contracts. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 662.8 million contracts, an increase of 2.6% from the same period in 2021.

MIAX Options reported record YTD volume of 273.2 million contracts, up 12.1% from the same period in 2021, with volume reaching 42.9 million contracts in June 2022 , a 22.6% YoY decrease. MIAX Emerald reported record YTD volume of 171.1 million contracts, a 5.7% increase from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 22.4 million contracts in June 2022 , a 16.4% YoY decrease. MIAX Pearl reported YTD volume of 218.4 million contracts, a 9.1% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 36.6 million contracts in June 2022 , a 19.5% YoY decrease.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported monthly volume of 2.4 billion shares in June 2022 , representing a 236.1% increase YoY and a market share of 0.89%. Total YTD volume reached a record 15.3 billion shares, a 513.5% increase from the same period in 2021.

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported trading volume of 347,471 contracts in June 2022 , a 15.8% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 1,787,014 contracts, an increase of 0.2% from the same period in 2021.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 63,343 contracts in June 2022 , a 53.4% increase from the 41,289 contract total in May 2022 and representing an ADV of 3,016 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume details are included in the following tables.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg May-22 % Chg Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

21

124 124

U.S. Equity Options Industry 741,603,725 826,487,445 -10.3 % 800,674,708 -7.4 % 4,755,341,225 4,621,762,837 2.9 % MIAX Exchange Group 101,901,906 127,701,099 -20.2 % 110,256,695 -7.6 % 662,756,370 646,032,019 2.6 % MIAX Options 42,892,899 55,410,315 -22.6 % 47,678,592 -10.0 % 273,233,828 243,820,283 12.1 % MIAX Pearl 36,593,211 45,472,258 -19.5 % 36,530,553 0.2 % 218,434,846 240,424,689 -9.1 % MIAX Emerald 22,415,796 26,818,526 -16.4 % 26,047,550 -13.9 % 171,087,696 161,787,047 5.7 % Multi-Listed Options ADV Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg May-22 % Chg Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 35,314,463 37,567,611 -6.0 % 38,127,367 -7.4 % 38,349,526 37,272,281 2.9 % MIAX Exchange Group 4,852,472 5,804,595 -16.4 % 5,250,319 -7.6 % 5,344,809 5,209,936 2.6 % MIAX Options 2,042,519 2,518,651 -18.9 % 2,270,409 -10.0 % 2,203,499 1,966,293 12.1 % MIAX Pearl 1,742,534 2,066,921 -15.7 % 1,739,550 0.2 % 1,761,571 1,938,909 -9.1 % MIAX Emerald 1,067,419 1,219,024 -12.4 % 1,240,360 -13.9 % 1,379,739 1,304,734 5.7 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg May-22 % Chg Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 13.74 % 15.45 % -11.1 % 13.77 % -0.2 % 13.94 % 13.98 % -0.3 % MIAX Options 5.78 % 6.70 % -13.7 % 5.95 % -2.9 % 5.75 % 5.28 % 8.9 % MIAX Pearl 4.93 % 5.50 % -10.3 % 4.56 % 8.2 % 4.59 % 5.20 % -11.7 % MIAX Emerald 3.02 % 3.24 % -6.8 % 3.25 % -7.1 % 3.60 % 3.50 % 2.8 %



Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg May-22 % Chg Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

21

124 124

U.S. Equities Industry 267,915 244,486 9.6 % 277,389 -3.4 % 1,578,845 1,312,151 20.3 % MIAX Pearl Volume 2,373 706 236.1 % 2,778 -14.6 % 15,266 2,488 513.5 % MIAX Pearl ADV 113 32 252.1 % 132 -14.6 % 123 20 513.5 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.89 % 0.29 % 206.7 % 1.00 % -11.6 % 0.97 % 0.19 % 409.9 %



Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg May-22 % Chg Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

21

124 124

MGEX Futures Volume 347,471 412,672 -15.8 % 263,158 32.0 % 1,787,014 1,784,119 0.2 % MGEX ADV 16,546 18,758 -11.8 % 12,531 32.0 % 14,411 14,388 0.2 %

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), and Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX™).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by state-of-the-art, in-house built, proprietary technology providing industry-leading speed and performance to their member firms trading listed options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat, SPIKES Futures, BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures and TAX Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

anybo@miami-holdings.com

