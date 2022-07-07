SRM Announces Appointment of Shamus Hurley as Chief Executive Officer of Fire Safety and Protection, LLC

ATLANTA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunny River Management, LLC ("SRM"), is pleased to announce that Shamus Hurley just recently joined its ranks as Chief Executive Officer of its Fire Safety and Protection, LLC ("FSP") portfolio company.

His immediate mandate will include instilling a new operating cadence in our existing platform and optimizing FSP's business model to accelerate organic growth initiatives, all while simultaneously developing our workforce with new skills and capabilities. Shamus will also be leading FSP's efforts to leverage our existing geographic footprint in North America as we look to grow our acquisition pipeline.

John Cote, SRM Managing Partner stated, "SRM is delighted to have Shamus take the helm at FSP. His deep experience in the fire and life safety business, and his solid track record as a tenured CEO in transforming three previous organizations he's led, will serve us well as he creates a more service- and customer-oriented FSP."

"I'm delighted that our paths crossed," said Hurley, "and I am absolutely certain that FSP will be a tremendous value creator for all of its stakeholders. Its attractive industry dynamics, committed ownership and highly skilled workforce present multiple paths to success and I look forward to stewarding that journey."

Prior to joining FSP, Shamus was president and chief executive officer of two global, water and wastewater technology portfolio companies owned by Axel Johnson Inc., a family-owned investment company. Shamus also spent over 18 years in the fire and life safety industry as president of Bosch Security Systems, a leading technology manufacturer, and in various leadership roles with Honeywell International's Protection Services and Enterprise Service and Solutions businesses. Shamus has served on several boards and is a NACD Governance Fellow, and lead outside director for Soundwave Hearing, LLC, a health-tech startup.

About Sunny River Management, LLC

SRM is a private investment firm focused on building great mid-sized businesses in a few select highly desirable industries. SRM builds its platform businesses through partnering with small businesses and investing in growth within those businesses as part of a larger platform. www.sunnyrivermanagement.com

About Fire Safety & Protection, LLC

FSP is an emerging high-growth fire and life safety business committed to providing fire and life safety solutions to a diverse group of customers in the U.S and Canada, all with the highest level of customer service. www.fire-sp.com

