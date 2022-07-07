Electronic Merchant Systems Acquires a Majority Interest in Paysley, an Omnichannel Payment Solution

CLEVELAND, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS), a leading provider of merchant services and payment processing solutions, is pleased to announce today that it is bolstering its POS software stack with the addition of Paysley.

Based in Chapel Hill, NC, Paysley combines the physical and virtual payment worlds to provide omnichannel capabilities to merchants of all sizes. Paysley allows merchants to send secure, contactless, tap-to-pay requests to customers over text and email; customers can also make payments by scanning a unique QR Code that can display anywhere online or in person.

Dan Neistadt, CEO of EMS, says the acquisition will allow EMS to host an omnichannel, cloud-based, and multi-user product that provides payment access and real-time reporting information to merchants from any internet-enabled device. "What excites me is that it enhances the merchant experience by giving them more ways to do business," says Neistadt. "Paysley not only enables us to attract more customers and merchant verticals, but it also solidifies our relationships with merchants."

For Paysley President and Founder Chris Roets, this partnership moves the company forward by boosting innovation and taking Paysley to a new level. "I am beyond excited about the equity partnership between EMS and Paysley," says Roets. "It is the next big step in our evolution and will translate into an even better payment product and service now and into the future. That will always be the most important thing to me."

This is EMS' most recent investment since acquiring Total Touch® POS, a robust restaurant and bar point of sale application, in 2018.

About EMS

Since 1988, Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS) has helped business owners achieve their full potential and develop their financial well-being. Today, EMS is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with offices and agents coast to coast – serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide. By providing an innovative suite of business solutions and high-quality service, EMS has evolved into a leading provider of payment processing and merchant services. For more information, visit emscorporate.com

About Paysley

Since 2015, Paysley has provided businesses with an innovative and intuitive payment solution that gives users an instant payment link. In January 2021, Paysley expanded west from Chapel Hill, NC, to Encino, CA, where its sales and marketing offices operate. The Paysley application gives users real-time information and access from multiple devices under a shield of PCI Compliant security standards. For more information, visit paysley.com

