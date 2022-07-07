Buck receives 2022 Communicator Award of Distinction for retirement communications supporting Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that it received a Communicator Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. Buck was selected for providing an exceptional communications solution for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC), an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association and the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri.

Buck received a Communicator Award of Distinction for design and print in the corporate communications category for work supporting Blue KC's early retirement window (ERW). The goal of the campaign was to notify and educate eligible employees about the ERW so they could make timely and informed financial decisions.

"Retirement communications can be hard to decipher, and this award is a terrific recognition of the work done by our teams to deliver objective information so employees could make informed decisions within a set timeframe," said Jonna Harris, Department Vice President, Human Resources, Blue KC. "This initiative encouraged almost half of eligible employees to take action, and we look forward to continuing to work with Buck to meet the evolving needs of our business and our people."

"We're honored to partner with Blue KC, and this award recognizes our shared commitment to employee wellbeing and helping individuals make important benefit decisions," said Jill Spielberger, Buck's Engagement Practice Leader. "Arming our clients with strategies and tools to help their employees make important decisions about their personal financial security is central to our team's mission."

Buck is an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, we've evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum.

With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of our clients' employees and members, we develop tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Our award-winning engagement solutions and people-first approach empower the world's most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

The Communicator Awards are a leading international awards program dedicated to recognizing excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication. Founded nearly three decades ago, the Communicator Awards are an annual competition honoring the best digital, video, podcasts, marketing, mobile, and print work the industry has to offer. The 28th Annual Communicator Awards received over 4,000 entries from ad agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative professionals, graphic designers, design firms, and public relations firms. For more information, visit: https://www.communicatorawards.com/winners/

