Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club releases final 13 homesites

Steamboat Springs Luxury Community in final stages of sales

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, is pleased to announce the release of its final collection of 13 premium homesites, known as the Upland Preserve. These 5-acre homesites are set atop the luxury ranch community's highest ridge. Many of these homesites border the National Forest and feature commanding views of neighboring Steamboat Ski Resort and the snow-capped peaks of the Flat Tops Wilderness area. Sites are nestled among aspen trees and old-growth ponderosa pines and priced from $3.35M.

Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club is a 1216-acre luxury ranch community in Steamboat Springs, Colo. conveniently located only a five minute drive from the Steamboat ski resort. (PRNewswire)

Upland Preserve is the final 13 homesites being delivered to market at Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club in Steamboat Springs

Upland Preserve is an extraordinary collection of homesites that enjoy unmatched panoramic views and are accessed through a set of distinguished entry markers. All Upland Preserve homesites enjoy bright sunlight, convenient access to the community's private hiking trails, and are teeming with majestic wildlife. Homes built on these Upland Preserve homesites will be 5,500 square feet or larger to spaciously accommodate multi-generational family gatherings.

In addition to the Upland Preserve lots, Alpine Mountain Ranch has four remaining Premium Golf Homesites offering outstanding cart-path access to neighboring Catamount Golf Club, three remaining Premium Club Homesites offering easy, walking access to community amenities including Lonecast Lake, Owners' Lodge, and Barn, and three homesites nestled atop its South Valley Vista Ridge.

Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club has experienced unprecedented sales volume over the last several years resulting in 40 of the community's 63 total homesites now being sold. Beyond the attraction of the community's proximity to downtown Steamboat, the privacy of the 5-acre homesites, enjoyment of 900-acres of open space, and ample amenities, its affiliated design + build partner, Alpine Master Builders, delivering custom homes in 18-24 months has proven especially appealing.

Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club is a 1,216-acre luxury ranch community in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Ranch amenities include an Owners' Lodge, Guest Cabin, concierge services, fishing lake, equestrian facilities, Nordic skiing and snowshoeing, a private backcountry cabin, 10+ miles of private trails, private fishing on a 1.5-mile section of the Yampa River, and membership opportunities at the five-star, slope side Alpine Mountain Summit Club, located at One Steamboat Place.

For more information about Upland Preserve and other homesites at Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club call Suzanne Schlicht, Senior Vice President and Director of Sales, at 970-846-0817 or visit alpinemountainranch.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club