Macronix OctaBus™ Flash Memory Selected for Renesas VC4 Automotive Computing Development Platform

Macronix OctaBus MX25UW51245G NOR Flash Provides Boot Memory to Renesas R-CAR S4 SoC-based VC4 Vehicle Computer Reference Designs

TAIPEI, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, today announced that its MX25UW51245G Serial NOR Flash memory has been selected by Renesas Electronics Corporation for reference designs based on the Vehicle Computer Generation 4 (VC4) chipset. The high-performance MX25UW51245G will provide the VC4 platform, based on Renesas R-Car S4 system on a chip (SoC), with critical memory that enables fast boot-up times in automotive-computing designs.

Fast, reliable flash memory is essential to rapidly booting VC4-based systems, allowing them to adhere to real-time computing requirements. The MX25UW51245G, which can achieve up to 400MB/s read throughput and features low random latency, provides VC4 reference boards the flash storage needed for initial boot of the R-Car S4 SoC.

"Macronix and Renesas continue to enjoy a collaborative relationship, and we're once again joining forces to bring our respective technologies together and empowering designers with advance automotive-electronics solutions," said Macronix Vice President of Marketing F.L. Ni. "The VC4 evaluation platform featuring our MX25UW51245G will help unleash the power of the R-Car S4 SoC and VC4 in next-generation automotive systems."

"The Renesas VC4 evaluation platform streamlines the development of automotive gateway and zone controller systems that can leverage the performance and safety features in both R-Car S4 SoC and MX25UW51245G," said Takashi Yasumasu, Vice President of Automotive Core Technology Development Division at Renesas.

A core member of Macronix's highly efficient NOR flash memory line featuring its OctaBus™ interface, the MX25UW51245G features 512Mb density, an Automotive Grade 1 temperature range of -40 ℃ to +125 ℃ and provides functional safety up to Automotive Safety Integrity Level D (ASIL D). The memory's quality and performance are enhanced substantially by Macronix's high efficient technology and know how.

The VC4 system is based on a complete Renesas chipset, the centerpiece of which is the R-Car S4 with 8x Cortex®A55 cores which features 8MB of SRAM, advanced cybersecurity and a rich selection of automotive interfaces. The VC4 provides functional safety up to ASIL D, along with the capability for simulating a wide range of connectivity inside the vehicle thereby allowing developers a rich environment for rapid prototyping. It offers an three-port Gigabit Ethernet switch and an integrated RH850 MCU functionality, which drastically reduces the customer's bill of material.

Macronix and Renesas have a rich history of complementary products and evaluation solutions. Macronix is also a member of Renesas RZ Partner Ecosystem Solutions program and the R-Car Consortium, and a broad range of its flash memory products are represented in several Renesas RZ evaluation boards, including the OctaBus, ArmorFlash™ and e.MMC™ families.

For more information on the Macronix MX25UW51245G, please go to https://www.macronix.com/en-us/products/NOR-Flash/Serial-NOR-Flash/Pages/spec.aspx. For more information on the Renesas Vehicle Computer Generation 4, please go to www.renesas.com/eu/en/application/automotive/gateway-domain-control/vehicle-computer-generation-4#overview.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com.

OctaBus, ArmorFlash and e.MMC are trademarks of Macronix International Co., Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

