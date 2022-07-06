Jamie Kluetz Joins Holiday Inn Club Vacations as Vice President of Brand Experience and Design

ORLANDO, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, today announced that James "Jamie" Kluetz has been named Vice President of Brand Experience and Design. In this new role, Jamie will spearhead the company's effort to transform its sales journey, which includes building personalized and innovative experiences at its sales centers.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations logo (PRNewswire)

"This year, our company is celebrating 40 incredible years of helping families go on memorable vacations. While we are proud of this milestone anniversary, we also understand that our consumers, and the way they interact with brands, have changed over the years," said John Staten, President and Chief Executive Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "Jamie's valuable experience, passion for the industry and reputation for pushing the boundaries makes him the perfect individual to lead the charge of reinventing our sales process."

Working closely with sales, customer experience and brand teams, Jamie will enhance the sales journey and bring a brand-new look and feel to the company's sales centers. This work will begin with the company's new properties, such as the oceanfront resort in Myrtle Beach that is currently in development and expected to open in 2024.

"We are so excited to work with Jamie to create an innovative and impactful new way to tell the Holiday Inn Club Vacations story at our sales centers," said John Sutherland, Executive Vice President of Sales at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "His creative and customer-first mindset aligns with our brand, and ultimately, will be vital as we build a more personalized, inviting and immersive guest experience."

Jamie has more than 30 years of creative and marketing experience and spent a majority of his career working in the timeshare industry. He co-founded the brand experience and marketing agency Brand Tango in 2004, serving as its President and Chief Creative Officer until the company's acquisition by Lamark Media Group in 2019. Then, Jamie continued to lead the agency's creative strategy and development as Executive Creative Director, a role he held prior to joining Holiday Inn Club Vacations. During his time with the agency, Jamie led branding, product design, marketing, innovation and sales center projects for a variety of high-profile clients, including AM Resorts, Hilton Grand Vacations, Wyndham Destinations, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Disney Vacation Club and Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residences. Prior to launching Brand Tango, Jamie spent over a decade leading agency and corporate in-house creative teams in the communications and hospitality industries.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing 28 resorts, 7,900 villas in 14 U.S. states and more than 365,000 timeshare owners, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it was established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson with the opening of the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

