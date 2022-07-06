ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2022

Compared to June 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.1% in Colombia, 11.5% in Mexico and 7.2% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for June 2022 reached a total of 5.6 million passengers, 16.9% above the levels reported in Jun 2019.

Compared to June 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.1% in Colombia, 11.5% in Mexico and Puerto Rico 7.2%. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic, and in Puerto Rico mainly domestic traffic, while international traffic continued to gradually recover.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods June 1 through June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

























June

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Mexico 2,887,405 2,681,950 3,219,443 20.0 11.5

17,450,634 12,424,008 18,837,881 51.6 7.9 Domestic Traffic 1,419,994 1,300,432 1,460,451 12.3 2.8

7,897,876 6,623,043 8,264,362 24.8 4.6 International Traffic 1,467,411 1,381,518 1,758,992 27.3 19.9

9,552,758 5,800,965 10,573,519 82.3 10.7 San Juan, Puerto Rico 888,007 1,009,754 951,600 (5.8) 7.2

4,717,808 4,436,229 5,174,214 16.6 9.7 Domestic Traffic 779,040 953,969 847,927 (11.1) 8.8

4,216,167 4,259,734 4,755,038 11.6 12.8 International Traffic 108,967 55,785 103,673 85.8 (4.9)

501,641 176,495 419,176 137.5 (16.4) Colombia 1,036,748 874,698 1,452,183 66.0 40.1

5,614,966 3,876,632 7,678,932 98.1 36.8 Domestic Traffic 859,643 727,273 1,206,898 65.9 40.4

4,757,830 3,329,524 6,467,279 94.2 35.9 International Traffic 177,105 147,425 245,285 66.4 38.5

857,136 547,108 1,211,653 121.5 41.4 Total Traffic 4,812,160 4,566,402 5,623,226 23.1 16.9

27,783,408 20,736,869 31,691,027 52.8 14.1 Domestic Traffic 3,058,677 2,981,674 3,515,276 17.9 14.9

16,871,873 14,212,301 19,486,679 37.1 15.5 International Traffic 1,753,483 1,584,728 2,107,950 33.0 20.2

10,911,535 6,524,568 12,204,348 87.1 11.8

Mexico Passenger Traffic





















June % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 1,419,994 1,300,432 1,460,451 12.3 2.8

7,897,876 6,623,043 8,264,362 24.8 4.6 CUN Cancun 781,998 799,084 829,781 3.8 6.1

4,219,050 4,057,727 4,640,847 14.4 10.0 CZM Cozumel 18,770 10,204 9,573 (6.2) (49.0)

98,229 56,525 74,751 32.2 (23.9) HUX Huatulco 67,364 54,752 69,443 26.8 3.1

369,708 272,255 423,787 55.7 14.6 MID Merida 210,980 156,248 217,176 39.0 2.9

1,228,490 791,789 1,217,302 53.7 (0.9) MTT Minatitlan 12,122 8,350 8,202 (1.8) (32.3)

70,619 45,511 45,681 0.4 (35.3) OAX Oaxaca 81,471 68,796 83,216 21.0 2.1

467,244 336,292 491,214 46.1 5.1 TAP Tapachula 30,743 34,148 39,809 16.6 29.5

180,920 184,402 234,625 27.2 29.7 VER Veracruz 116,455 89,784 103,384 15.1 (11.2)

671,981 464,557 579,513 24.7 (13.8) VSA Villahermosa 100,091 79,066 99,867 26.3 (0.2)

591,635 413,985 556,642 34.5 (5.9) International Traffic 1,467,411 1,381,518 1,758,992 27.3 19.9

9,552,758 5,800,965 10,573,519 82.3 10.7 CUN Cancun 1,400,407 1,291,026 1,660,698 28.6 18.6

8,995,343 5,450,301 9,974,141 83.0 10.9 CZM Cozumel 26,475 43,133 45,823 6.2 73.1

229,186 170,071 256,292 50.7 11.8 HUX Huatulco 3,374 3,456 3,981 15.2 18.0

101,068 11,664 58,632 402.7 (42.0) MID Merida 16,394 21,883 21,331 (2.5) 30.1

106,672 77,768 124,921 60.6 17.1 MTT Minatitlan 690 421 1,094 159.9 58.6

3,725 2,527 5,480 116.9 47.1 OAX Oaxaca 11,570 11,695 14,706 25.7 27.1

68,157 43,891 90,477 106.1 32.7 TAP Tapachula 1,214 989 1,253 26.7 3.2

6,370 3,617 6,471 78.9 1.6 VER Veracruz 5,622 6,743 7,738 14.8 37.6

32,406 30,449 43,676 43.4 34.8 VSA Villahermosa 1,665 2,172 2,368 9.0 42.2

9,831 10,677 13,429 25.8 36.6 Traffic Total Mexico 2,887,405 2,681,950 3,219,443 20.0 11.5

17,450,634 12,424,008 18,837,881 51.6 7.9 CUN Cancun 2,182,405 2,090,110 2,490,479 19.2 14.1

13,214,393 9,508,028 14,614,988 53.7 10.6 CZM Cozumel 45,245 53,337 55,396 3.9 22.4

327,415 226,596 331,043 46.1 1.1 HUX Huatulco 70,738 58,208 73,424 26.1 3.8

470,776 283,919 482,419 69.9 2.5 MID Merida 227,374 178,131 238,507 33.9 4.9

1,335,162 869,557 1,342,223 54.4 0.5 MTT Minatitlan 12,812 8,771 9,296 6.0 (27.4)

74,344 48,038 51,161 6.5 (31.2) OAX Oaxaca 93,041 80,491 97,922 21.7 5.2

535,401 380,183 581,691 53.0 8.6 TAP Tapachula 31,957 35,137 41,062 16.9 28.5

187,290 188,019 241,096 28.2 28.7 VER Veracruz 122,077 96,527 111,122 15.1 (9.0)

704,387 495,006 623,189 25.9 (11.5) VSA Villahermosa 101,756 81,238 102,235 25.8 0.5

601,466 424,662 570,071 34.2 (5.2)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)













June % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 SJU Total 888,007 1,009,754 951,600 (5.8) 7.2

4,717,808 4,436,229 5,174,214 16.6 9.7 Domestic Traffic 779,040 953,969 847,927 (11.1) 8.8

4,216,167 4,259,734 4,755,038 11.6 12.8 International Traffic 108,967 55,785 103,673 85.8 (4.9)

501,641 176,495 419,176 137.5 (16.4)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

















June % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 859,643 727,273 1,206,898 65.9 40.4

4,757,830 3,329,524 6,467,279 94.2 35.9 MDE Rionegro 627,764 511,643 897,878 75.5 43.0

3,445,225 2,243,639 4,787,139 113.4 38.9 EOH Medellin 90,404 77,891 106,581 36.8 17.9

509,668 408,086 588,333 44.2 15.4 MTR Monteria 81,985 91,358 136,421 49.3 66.4

472,767 437,126 750,665 71.7 58.8 APO Carepa 18,862 17,924 32,797 83.0 73.9

104,357 92,512 138,819 50.1 33.0 UIB Quibdo 32,905 24,777 25,025 1.0 (23.9)

180,079 129,556 164,588 27.0 (8.6) CZU Corozal 7,723 3,680 8,196 122.7 6.1

45,734 18,605 37,735 102.8 (17.5) International Traffic 177,105 147,425 245,285 66.4 38.5

857,136 547,108 1,211,653 121.5 41.4 MDE Rionegro 177,105 147,425 245,285 66.4 38.5

857,136 547,108 1,211,653 121.5 41.4 EOH Medellin





















MTR Monteria





















APO Carepa





















UIB Quibdo





















CZU Corozal





















Traffic Total Colombia 1,036,748 874,698 1,452,183 66.0 40.1

5,614,966 3,876,632 7,678,932 98.1 36.8 MDE Rionegro 804,869 659,068 1,143,163 73.5 42.0

4,302,361 2,790,747 5,998,792 115.0 39.4 EOH Medellin 90404 77,891 106,581 36.8 17.9

509,668 408,086 588,333 44.2 15.4 MTR Monteria 81,985 91,358 136,421 49.3 66.4

472,767 437,126 750,665 71.7 58.8 APO Carepa 18,862 17,924 32,797 83.0 73.9

104,357 92,512 138,819 50.1 33.0 UIB Quibdo 32,905 24,777 25,025 1.0 (23.9)

180,079 129,556 164,588 27.0 (8.6) CZU Corozal 7,723 3,680 8,196 122.7 6.1

45,734 18,605 37,735 102.8 (17.5)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

ASUR

Lic. Adolfo Castro

+52-55-5284-0408

acastro@asur.com.mx

InspIR Group

Susan Borinelli

+1-646-330-5907

susan@inspirgroup.com

