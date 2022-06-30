InventHelp Inventor Develops Touch-Free Accessory for Using Keypads (CCT-4646)

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and convenient way to use public keypads and buttons without touching the germ-ridden surfaces," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the SAFE TOUCH. My design provides added protection and peace of mind when entering a PIN code, pushing an elevator button or turning on a light switch in a public place."

The invention provides a touch-free way to use a public keypad or other push buttons. In doing so, it eliminates the need to directly touch the surfaces with your finger. As a result, it enhances sanitation and safety and it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. The invention features a practical and stylish design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

