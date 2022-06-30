Former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak to be appointed as Co-Chairman and leading partner of SHL's global growth

TEL AVIV, Israel and ZURICH, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, announced today that Mr. Ehud Barak is to be appointed as Co- Chairman of SHL Telemedicine.

Ehud Barak, incoming Co-Chairman of SHL: "I am delighted to join SHL's senior management team. As a results of global change, telemedicine has become the standard of care in the way which medical services are provided. SHL has a proven technology, know-how, experience, and strategic cooperation with major health care institutes such as Mayo Clinic, CVS and Henry Schein in the US as well as AOK Bayern and BARMER in Germany. SHL is well positioned to improve the lives of many patients worldwide, and the way that medical services are being consumed. I intend to join SHL's international growth execution efforts mainly in the US and Germany and take part in SHL's senior management team activities as a world leader in the telemedicine field."

Yariv Alroy, Chairman of SHL's board: "SHL greets Mr. Barak and is excited about his appointment as a Co-Chairman of SHL. We are convinced that Mr. Barak's engagement will support the execution and realization of our strategic global vision."

Mr. Baraks' terms of engagement will be brought for approval by a Special General Meeting of the Shareholders ("SGM"), which will be summoned within the next days. Following the approval of the terms by the SGM, the board will appoint the new Co-Chairman.

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit our web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

