A Former Global President at ManpowerGroup David Arkless appointed as Chairman of The Board at Joblio.

JOBLIO is a technology-based platform and compliance engine that prevents fraud and provides transparent and efficient hiring processes for the global labor market.

AVENTURA, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joblio is honored and pleased to announce the appointment of David Arkless as Chairman of the Board.

David is an industry icon, with a demonstrated history of working in consulting, the staffing/recruitment industry, UN organisations and a myriad of not-for-profit organisations.

A former Global President at ManpowerGroup, International President at CDI Corporation and Director at Hewlett-Packard Europe, David has served as a Board Member of UNHCR and the IOM and is currently a Professor at the University of Durham.

Mr. Arkless has been an advisor to the US Department of State, various EU Departments and Governments, including the UK, China, Vietnam and the KSA.

He also served as Vice-President of CIETT, the international confederation of private employment agencies and as one of the founding sponsors of both the UK Modern Slavery Act and the California Act, he continues to contribute his experience and talent on an institutional and practical level to stop the abuse of human beings on a worldwide basis. Going forward he will assist the global expansion of Joblio, currently present in 45 markets, establishing the gold standard of cross-border, ethical and safe employment.

"I have been involved with Joblio for years, as I always viewed them as a global solution to end the abuse of migrant/foreign workers. Whatever we in the HR industry have done over the last 40 years, we still have not produced an international framework to protect workers. Joblio provides this. I am honored to be appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the company," – David Arkless outlined his determination to disrupt the industry of human capital management with the help of Joblio's technology.

Jon Purzhansky, CEO and co-founder of Joblio, Inc, congratulated David Arkless: " David Arkless is a recognized expert in cross-border employment that brings the knowledge and understanding of the global human capital management landscape. Mr.Arkless shares Joblio's values and together we will work on establishing the gold standard for the cross-border employment industry."

Labor shortages around the world are putting a serious strain on supply chains and companies of all sizes. Migrant laborers are being called upon to solve these shortages, yet high churn rates mean that employers are constantly seeking new migrant laborers who are costly to import, train, and acclimate to local norms.

A more efficient way to recruit, train, and retain talented migrant laborers is needed. Investing in migrant communities is the answer. Through its proprietary Applicant Concierge Experience (ACE) program, Joblio is revolutionizing migrant assimilation. The ACE program is focused on pre-departure and post-arrival community management. This means that migrant laborers begin acclimating to their new homes before they even leave their origin countries. It also ensures they receive continuous support once they land in their new home and face unexpected challenges.

Joblio's accessible, global platform removes the middlemen, freeing up economic value. They offer four accessible user interfaces for a streamlined and transparent hiring process that results in faster applicant processing, higher employment satisfaction and lower employee attrition.

