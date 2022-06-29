Visualz and ProTeam Foodservice Advisors Announce Partnership to Transform School Cafeterias with Fresh Makeovers

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Paul, Minnesota-based Visualz, a full-service supplier of educational resources and customized design projects, and Madison, Wisconsin-based ProTeam Foodservice Advisors, which offers comprehensive consulting services to educational foodservice leaders, have teamed up to integrate their design and consulting services for school cafeterias that need a visual transformation.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based Visualz, a full-service supplier of educational resources and customized design projects, and Madison, Wisconsin-based ProTeam Foodservice Advisors, which offers comprehensive consulting services to educational foodservice leaders, have teamed up to integrate their design and consulting services for school cafeterias that need a visual transformation. (PRNewswire)

With the power of customized design for cafeteria makeovers from Visualz and the consulting expertise of Fresh Eye Reviews from ProTeam Foodservice Advisors, cafeterias will get new personalities with individualized graphics packages to increase breakfast and lunch participation, improve student dining satisfaction and celebrate good nutrition.

"The partnership is expected to expand the awareness of what value Visualz can bring to the table and is a natural progression for the two companies who share common audiences," said Visualz's Cindy Scheurer.

"I can't wait to see the fusion of each of our expertise to bring the best resources to schools for their cafeteria upgrades," said ProTeam's Paul Mackesey.

Visualz

Visualz brings your organization's most important messages to life through engaging visuals. We harness the power of graphics and positive messaging to create one-of-a kind food, nutrition and life skills educational resources that are used by schools, SNAP-Ed, EFNEP, and Public Health customers, along with Farmers Markets, WIC offices, and food banks. Learn more at www.getvisualz.com.

ProTeam Foodservice Advisors

ProTeam is here to help you achieve your vision of excellence. Whether you need a quick phone consultation to solve a challenge on your plate today, or an in-depth project to take your program to the next level, we're here for you. With seasoned, experienced professionals who've been in your shoes, every solution we offer meets your exacting standards of practical, workable and affordable. Learn more at www.proteamadvisors.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tyler Coleman

tyler@linnihanfoy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visualz, a Division of Vomela