Top 10 Finalists in Duck® brand's 22nd Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest Announced Today

AVON, Ohio, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 10 Grand Prize-seeking students are one step closer to winning college scholarships after being selected as one of the top 10 finalists in Duck® brand's 22nd Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest. Now that the finalists have dazzled the judges with their designs, it's time for the public to vote online to crown the winners.

To participate in the contest, young makers from across the U.S. and Canada crafted intricate and impressive Duck Tape® ensembles in hopes of taking home one of two $10,000 cash college scholarships up for grabs. After reviewing each entry based on the use of color, workmanship, originality, accessories and how Duck Tape® was used in the design, contest judges selected the top 10 finalists – five in the Dress category and five in the Tux category.

"It takes creativity, curiosity and commitment to thrive in this contest and we saw that in all of the entries," said Ashley Luke, senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "These talented teens recognized an opportunity to turn prom into a chance to win college scholarships and they went for it! We are beyond impressed with their skills and style. We can't wait to see who wins the Grand Prizes."

2022 Stuck at Prom® Dress Finalists:

Elise Villarreal (Mattawan, Michigan)

140 hours & 18 Duck Tape® rolls

Grace Vaughn (Trinity, Florida)

143 hours & 45 Duck Tape® rolls

Elizabeth Delli (Highland Park, Illinois)

27 hours & 16 Duck Tape® rolls

Avalon Hagerman (Waterloo, Ontario)

157 hours & 25 Duck Tape® rolls

Mady Bischoff (Temperance, Michigan)

60 hours & 30 Duck Tape® rolls



2022 Stuck at Prom® Tux Finalists:

Nathan Elias (San Antonio, Texas)

35 hours & 20 Duck Tape® rolls

Adrienne Flowers (Gulf Breeze, Florida)

81 hours & 50 Duck Tape® rolls

Kaleb Burch (New Braunfels, Texas)

30 hours & 10 Duck Tape® rolls

Chidinma Onwuliri (Mississauga, Ontario)

30 hours & 12 Duck Tape® rolls

Colten Nichols (Van Buren, Arkansas)

95 hours & 48 Duck Tape® rolls

Beginning today, the public can view this year's top dress and tux designs in the 2022 Stuck at Prom® finalist gallery at StuckAtProm.com and cast their votes to help determine who will be crowned the winners. Polls are open until midnight on July 13, 2022. The two entrants – one dress and one tux – who receive the most votes will be named the Grand Prize winners and will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship. The eight runners up will each receive $500 scholarships and Duck® brand prize packs valued at $100.

