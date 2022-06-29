Metanoise Announces FutureShape360, a 4-Day Mastermind Event Bringing Influential People in the Web3, Crypto & NFT Spaces Together

This Unique Immersive NFT Experience Will Feature Cutting-Edge Art, Dynamic Guest Speaker Panels, and Thrilling Live Performances from deadmau5, Don Diablo, Scott Page of Pink Floyd, and More.

DENVER , June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metanoise , a Web3.0 organization focused on creating a collective of builders, futurists, creatives, and tech leaders, announced today their immersive, NFT-driven music and mastermind summit, FutureShape360 (FS360). FS360 is a fully NFT-gated, all-inclusive 4-day event, taking place July 29 - August 1, and converging 360 of the most influential people in WEB3 that are hand picked by community members with the mission of creating a Y combinator / accelerator ecosystem to build and collaborate.

Held in multiple venues around Denver, FS360 attendees will have the opportunity to experience unique curated events, historical landmarks, and incredible live performances including from deadmau5, Don Diablo, and Scott Page of Pink Floyd, as well as an exclusive introduction to (de)Central City.

One of the most unique experiences of FS360, (de)Central City will feature an incredible guest speaker panel introducing the mechanism by which we revitalize the city through blockchain initiatives. Initiated by Mayor Jeremy Fey, we will make history with a strategic financial raise to set the foundation for turning Central City, CO into a decentralized destination.

"Activations in Los Angeles and NFT NYC have proven the value in an alpha group born IRL. Metanoise knew we needed to act in the wake of growing adoption of decentralized infrastructure to establish the core 360 people to shape the future of web3," said Noam Silkoff, Founder at Metanoise. "We are elated to host speakers Brittney Kaiser, Tal Navarro, Scott Page, Bassy Bob, DJ Skee, Teegs and so many more thought leaders in the space. Building towards the larger vision for (de)Central City, we look forward to announcing partnerships, collaborations and more utility for our FutureShape360 holders."

The multi-day festivities kick off on Friday, July 29, with a welcome reception and a live performance from Leftover Salmon. Following that, an exclusive, immersive experience at Meow Wolf Denver with a private performance by deadmau5 takes place on Friday evening.

Saturday, July 30, features a guest speaker panel of progressive musicians who will give attendees an inside look into how Web3.0 will shape the future of music, followed by live performances from Don Diablo, Cherub, and Gigamesh at the Fillmore Auditorium.

Sunday, July 31, closes the weekend with several panels featuring some of the most influential and well-known artists in the NFT space, showcasing their cutting-edge artwork while providing access to an exclusive digital and physical art auction. Live music performances continue at ReelWorks, with performances from Scott Page of Pink Floyd, Bassy Bob, The Wanderers, and R3LL.

Scott Page, formerly with Pink Floyd, says, "We are in historic times where the development of Web3.0 and NFT's have the power to put the currency back in the hands of the people. I'm very excited to be part of this extraordinary community as we work together to help shape our digital future."

Charity art auctions in support of Teen Cancer America will be ongoing throughout the weekend as well. These art auctions will utilize blockchain technology, where you can bid on NFTs. Some of these NFTs will have "unlockable content" that can be redeemed by the winners for the physical items. Items that will be up for bid include memorabilia provided by Teen Cancer America founders, who are also members of the band The Who, and other items from FutureShape360 featured artists and partners. A formal announcement regarding the charity art auctions, which will be open for the public to participate in, will be shared at a later date.

FS360 concludes Monday, August 1, with a special introduction to (de) Central City. Featuring a guest speaker panel sponsored by The Crypto Realty Group, topics will include how their foundation revitalized historic Central City, CO, into a crypto destination using blockchain initiatives creating state-of-the-art hotels, a crypto casino, and immersive concert venues. Additional activities at (de) Central City on Monday include a comedy show, an NFT scavenger hunt, and more.

Full access to the entirety of FS360 is only available to owners of the FS360 NFT token. The FS360 token includes VIP access to the whole of FS360 and each event, a 4-night stay at luxurious hotels, shuttles to and from Denver International Airport and FS360 sponsored events, as well as each event, all-inclusive food and drinks, merchandise, and 1/1 air airdrops from featured NFT artists. Community members interested in purchasing the token must go to https://www.metanoise.io/futureshape360 and apply for consideration. Only 2,000 applicants will be accepted, and only 360 tokens will be distributed. A select amount of a la carte tickets for the festivities on Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31, will be available to the public for purchase.

To learn more, contact the Metanoise team on their Discord or at hello@metanoise.io prior to purchase for details and eligibility. Metanoise Team: Greg Bean @Beanstamatic , Noam Silkoff @volecule , Jordan Rothstein @metamanjro , Tanner Broerman @NachoSupreme0 , Conrad Riley @conquant , Jacque Bransky @JBransky1 , Nick Porter @builtsimilarly , James Porter @boredape2083 .

For full event information and to apply for the FS360 token, please visit https://www.metanoise.io/futureshape360 .

About Metanoise:

Metanoise is a Web3.0 organization focused on helping Web2.0 companies enter and navigate this rapidly evolving space. From smart contract deployment to website and app design, we are with you every step of the way to ensure that your project is a success. Our backgrounds in sales, marketing, design, and music and concert promotion give us a unique ability to help you launch your next NFT project or curate incredible, immersive concerts.

