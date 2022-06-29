Leiters, a WCAS Portfolio Company, Joins the End Drug Shortages Alliance

DENVER, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leiters, a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of compounded sterile preparations and pharmacy services, announced today it has joined a new coalition of diverse stakeholders to address drug shortages in the United States. The End Drug Shortages Alliance provides a forum for key stakeholders to take strategic aim at one of health care's more pressing and enduring issues, drug shortages that disrupt patient care.

Leiters Logo (PRNewsfoto/Leiters) (PRNewswire)

"Drug shortages impact the delivery of critical medicines and the delivery of patient care," said Robin Smith Hoke, President and CEO of Leiters. "As a member of the alliance, we will work collaboratively across the supply chain to develop strategies to address factors that contribute to these shortages."

Leiters provides high-quality compounded sterile preparations and pharmacy services across the healthcare continuum to hospitals, surgery centers and physician offices. Leiters offers an end-to-end suite of product types including pre-filled syringes, IV bags and concentrated vials; pain services including opioid free medications; pharmacy fill service for the ON-Q* Pain Relief System; and ophthalmic medications and services including, FDA-Compliant Repackaged Avastin®.

The End Drug Shortages Alliance was launched in late 2021 to bring together industry stakeholders, including providers, group purchasing organizations, manufacturers, distributors and other industry thought leaders and champions. Efforts will focus on improving access to medications through greater transparency across market participants, leading to improved quality manufacturing of medications and production of additional supply.

"We are grateful to have Leiters join the alliance to end drug shortages," said Eric Tichy, division chair of pharmacy supply solutions for Mayo Clinic, who serves as the Chair for the Alliance advisory board. "Collaboration among organizations strengthens our ability to improve the quality of life for patients that rely on these medications. Together, we can make a difference."

Learn more at www.EndDrugShortages.com

About End Drug Shortages Alliance

The End Drugs Shortages Alliance is a collaboration of select health systems, supply chain, industry and other stakeholders including group purchasing organizations, manufacturers, distributors and other industry thought leaders dedicated to solving the pharmaceutical supply challenges that disrupt access to essential medications in the U.S. We prioritize initiatives focused on transparency, quality, redundancy and production of additional supply to achieve undisrupted access to essential medications for health care providers and patients.

About Leiters

Leiters is a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality compounded sterile preparations and pharmacy services. It is committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with critically needed outsourced medications. Its team of experts in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, repackaging and compounding provide a sophisticated understanding of what it takes to elevate quality and consistency of supply in pharmaceutical outsourcing. Leiters combines a highly experienced team, with robust automated processes, in a state-of-the-art outsourcing facility, to ensure delivery of the highest quality medicines. All sterile preparations are produced under the Human Drug Outsourcing Facilities under 503B of the FD&C Act (503B Guidance) and follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). To learn more about how Leiters is Compounding Health™ please visit www.leiters.com.

Leiters Contact:

Kari Cashmore

720-414-7216

Kari.Cashmore@Leiters.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leiters