HomeBiogas Releases its First Impact & ESG Report

The company mitigated over 76,000 Tons of CO2-eq in 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeBiogas (TASE: HMGS) released its 2021 Impact Report today. The report highlights HomeBiogas' Environmental, Social and Governance achievements for 2021, including upcycling 5,805 tons of food into 15,851,293 hours of cooking with clean energy while mitigating 76,725 tons of CO2-eq .

HomeBiogas develops biogas systems enabling households and businesses to turn their organic waste into clean energy such as gas for heating water or cooking, on-site. HomeBiogas uses anaerobic digestion to convert these organic materials into renewable energy. This reduces the costs and emissions associated with sending food waste to landfills

The company has proven success: HomeBiogas sold over 15,000 household systems in 107 countries. In addition, Homebiogas has recently announced collaboration agreements with leading global customers from the hospitality and the fast food industry.

"For more than ten years, we have worked hard to promote our vision of a world without waste, investing long hours and resources on research and development, operating in more than 100 countries on 6 continents to make our waste-to-energy systems available worldwide", said Oshik Efrati, CEO of HomeBiogas. "Our systems offer an efficient solution to dealing with two of the world's biggest challenges: waste management and climate change."

Highlights from the report include:

HomeBiogas is contributing to 13 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals

93 employees work at HomeBiogas, ⅓ are women.

HomeBiogas systems are designed for a circular economy while the systems themselves are made out of 100% recyclable materials and the products' shelf life is 15 years. Food waste goes into the system to create energy which can cook food with cooking gas or grow food with biofertilizer.

124,891 trees were saved: according to the world bank, the UN and FAO reports, between 2.4 and 3.5 million people worldwide do not have access to clean cooking energy and technology. These people use open fires and rely on wood-based fuel, including wood and charcoal for cooking.

70,080,000 liters of water conserved: HomeBiogas' Bio-Toilet saves over 80%of water with every flush compared to a regular toilet.

200+ systems installed in schools around the world to educate the future generation on a world without waste and renewable energy.

The report can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website via: https://www.homebiogas.com/blog/impact-report/

