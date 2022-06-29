Full Truck Alliance Announces Resumption of New User Registration

GUIYANG, China, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, announced that the Company's Yunmanman and Huochebang apps resumed new user registration today.

As previously announced by the Company, the Cybersecurity Review Office ("CRO") of the Cyberspace Administration of China initiated a cybersecurity review of FTA's Yunmanman and Huochebang apps last July. FTA has fully cooperated with the CRO in the cybersecurity review and has taken comprehensive measures to address issues identified during the process. The CRO informed FTA that its Yunmanman and Huochebang apps may resume new user registration today.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform, connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services including freight listing service, freight brokerage service and online transaction service. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas stations operators. With a mission to make logistics smarter, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

