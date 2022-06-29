ARCH Venture Partners Announces $2.975 Billion Fund XII to Create and Fund Early Stage Biotechnology Companies

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCH Venture Partners today announced the closing of ARCH Venture Fund XII, with $2.975 billion to invest in the creation, development and funding of early stage biotechnology companies. This new fund follows the January 2021 announcement of the $1.941 Billion ARCH Venture Fund XI.

"All the fundamental innovations in biotechnology are accelerating, with huge promise for new preventive, disease-modifying, and even curative treatments. Science doesn't care what markets are doing, and science moves forward. With over 35 years of venture experience, ARCH has been creating and consolidating companies for the long term. We would like to thank our limited partners for supporting our twelfth fund," said ARCH Co-founder and Managing Director Robert Nelsen.

ARCH investments made from Fund XII will reflect the firm's focus on companies formed around breakthrough technologies. This means investing in early stage biotechnology companies with potential to solve some of the biggest health challenges in areas including infectious disease, mental health, immunology, oncology, neurology, age-related diseases, manufacturing, clinical trials, genomic and biological tools, data sciences, and ways to reimagine diagnostics and therapies.

"Our approach has always been to pair great science with remarkable, proven teams to build disruptive companies. We believe in this model now more than ever. The science happening today is simply stunning and provides a broad base of innovation and discovery to bring forward," said ARCH Managing Director Kristina Burow.

"ARCH has the team, network, track record and insights to build the next wave of high impact and highly valued life science and health care sector leaders. We plan to do just that by working for our limited partners and working with our portfolio companies," said ARCH Co-founder and Managing Director Keith Crandell.

About ARCH Venture Partners



ARCH Venture Partners invests in advanced technology companies and is one of the largest early-stage technology venture firms in the United States. The firm is a recognized leader in commercializing technologies developed at academic institutions, corporate research groups and national laboratories. ARCH invests primarily in companies it co-founds with leading scientists and entrepreneurs, bringing innovations in life sciences and physical sciences to market.

