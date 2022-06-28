STARLUX AIRLINES SELECTS TRIUMPH FOR WHEEL AND BRAKE MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL (MRO) SUPPORT

BERWYN, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI], announced today that its Product Support business was awarded a two-year wheel and brake maintenance and repair contract from STARLUX Airlines for their A350 XWB fleet. This work will be accomplished at TRIUMPH's location in Chonburi, Thailand. This is the third award for TRIUMPH with STARLUX Airlines for wheel and brake maintenance, with previous awards on the A321neo and A330neo fleets.

STARLUX, a Taiwan-based airline, established in 2018, operates A321neo, A330neo and A350 XWB aircraft fleets. In Q4 2022, it will begin accepting delivery of A350 XWB aircraft to expand its network to North America in 2023.

"We appreciate the opportunity to support STARLUX Airlines and the confidence they have in TRIUMPH," said Jim Berberet, President of TRIUMPH Product Support. "We continue to expand our service offerings and customer base across the Asia Pacific region and working with customers like STARLUX, supports that expansion."

TRIUMPH Product Support in Asia (TASA), the first Thailand-based MRO station to receive EASA DOA Part 21J approval for nacelle components design and validation, conducts repairs and overhauls a wide range of complex aircraft structures and components such as engine nacelles, flight control surfaces and various aircraft accessories.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

SOURCE Triumph Group