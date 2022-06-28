SAS recognized as the winner of 2022 Microsoft Global Independent Software Vendor Partner of the Year

CARY, N.C., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS today announced it has won Microsoft's Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) 2022 Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

SAS is honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. (PRNewswire)

SAS and Microsoft continue finding new ways to serve customers as they migrate and modernize with SAS® Viya® on Azure.

"Two years ago, we formed the SAS and Microsoft strategic partnership with a shared goal of making it easier for customers to drive better decisions in the cloud," said Gavin Day, Senior Vice President of Corporate Programs at SAS. "This award emphasizes the power of our combined expertise in helping organizations across industries and around the world successfully solve their toughest analytical challenges."

SAS and Microsoft have continued finding new ways to serve customers as they migrate and modernize with SAS® Viya® on Microsoft Azure.

"SAS Viya on Azure helps us to better serve our customers by providing them more targeted offers, improving customer service and, in turn, the long-term relationship with our customers," said Iikka Kuosa, Senior Vice President of Products and IT at S-Bank, a SAS Viya on Azure customer. "We need to use data to enable better decision making, to better understand motivation and to continue meeting our customers' evolving needs."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. SAS was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Global ISV.

The Global ISV Partner of the Year Award recognizes the Microsoft globally managed ISV that has demonstrated strong customer focus and success by partnering deeply with Microsoft on a global scale. The winning partner offers clearly differentiated value and customer experiences by building on Microsoft's cloud platform. The partner's solutions provide strong examples of how the Microsoft Cloud Platform can be leveraged to drive product differentiation, solution innovation and create new business models and approaches. In addition, the partner will illustrate how their engagement with Microsoft has accelerated their business growth, especially by leveraging Microsoft's partner programs and offerings.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-theyear-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2022 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Kara Roberts

919-531-5449

sas.com/news

(PRNewsfoto/SAS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAS