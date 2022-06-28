Pluralsight Flow Introduces Industry's First Comprehensive Team Health Insights Tool for Engineering Leaders

Pluralsight Flow Also Adds Sprint Movement Report; Allows Engineering Teams to Identify Bottlenecks and Inefficiencies to Deliver Value Faster

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced the launch of two new features for Pluralsight Flow, the software development intelligence platform helping engineering organizations accelerate growth through optimized software delivery. These features include Team Health Insights, which enables engineering leaders to proactively diagnose the holistic health of their teams, and the Sprint Movement report, designed to help with sprint planning and predictability efforts. Together, these new capabilities complement Pluralsight Flow's goal to help engineering organizations better understand their workflows, build thriving teams, drive strategic alignment, and deliver value to customers faster and reliably.

Understanding team health and developer satisfaction while ensuring fast, high-quality software delivery, continues to be a top strategic imperative for engineering organizations around the globe. Despite having many tools and processes at their disposal, engineering leaders often lack context into their data, making it difficult to understand how developers are really doing. Pluralsight Flow's Team Health Insights and Sprint Movement report solve this problem by providing leaders with supplemental data on team workflows, allowing them to ask and answer additional questions across the entire software delivery value chain.

"Engineering leaders and their teams are constantly trying to reconcile two competing demands: rapidly innovating while ensuring they deliver stable, reliable software. Pluralsight Flow is a key enabling partner for these leaders to help them sustainably optimize delivery lead times by focusing on process improvements that improve the developer experience," said Greg Ceccarelli, General Manager at Pluralsight Flow. "By introducing Team Health Insights and the Sprint Movement report, Pluralsight Flow is delivering new insights that give engineering leaders the power to understand team constraints, identify how they can best address them, improve the developer experience, and ultimately deliver more value to customers faster. Conversations and efforts can focus on where it matters most, helping teams make changes with real impact."

Team Health Insights: The Pillars of a Successful Engineering Team

With the addition of Team Health Insights, Pluralsight Flow is the only solution that gives a comprehensive, single pane of glass view into team health, empowering engineering leaders with the necessary metrics to diagnose, optimize, and lead their organization's processes sustainably. With Team Health Insights, customers can identify potential bottlenecks before they cause significant problems. They have access to quantified measurement of holistic team health through metrics categorized into key areas that act as pillars of sustainability for an engineering team: culture, activity, and efficiency.

Culture pillar allows leaders to assess developer satisfaction and collaboration within their teams using metrics such as time to first comment, submitter time to respond, amount of reviews on pull requests and types of comments.

Activity pillar enables team members to view pace of work and accrued risk within their teams to build a healthy work balance using code and collaboration velocity metrics.

Efficiency pillar helps leaders understand flow of work through the system, identify disruptions and bottlenecks, and assess how much of their team's time is spent in meetings using metrics such as time to merge and queue time.

"As someone who looks at data from multiple sources to understand my team's health, I found the Team Health Insights report a great addition to the Pluralsight Flow tool," said Pedro Silva, Engineering Operations Lead at OLX Group. "Not only does it display data from multiple key areas but it also allows you to customize the data points you would like to see and focus on."

By analyzing metrics from each of these pillars, Team Health Insights enables engineering leaders to benchmark themselves to understand where and how process changes will have the most impact.

A Better Way to Sprint

In traditional sprint reports, leaders are able to see the final result of a sprint: whether the team failed or succeeded in meeting their commitments. However, most teams find it difficult to surface the reasons behind the success or failure of a sprint. Pluralsight Flow's Sprint Movement report solves this problem by helping leaders see what was committed prior to a sprint, what was added during the sprint and the overall completion rate of committed versus added work.

With the Sprint Movement report, customers can also see who is working on the additional requests. This allows for better collaboration and planning for future sprints, as well as sprint trends across time. By reducing the time spent actively trying to figure out what was causing bottlenecks in sprint retrospectives, engineering leaders can focus their teams collaboratively on removing said bottlenecks. This transparency allows customers to better understand their processes while helping set realistic goals, manage appropriate workloads, and estimate project deadlines more confidently across the organization, ultimately leading to healthier teams that produce accelerated customer impact.

"I am absolutely delighted again and again by the impact made by Pluralsight Flow metrics, particularly the new Sprint Movement Report. Pluralsight's uniquely open and flexible engagement with Allvue Systems puts us ahead of the competition in visualizing our leading and lagging delivery indicators as they are recognized live," said Matt Jones, Head of Agile Delivery at Allvue Systems. "The presentation and calculation of these delivery metrics provided encourages healthy practice and interaction within both our delivery teams as well as across the organization. These metrics alone reinforce and support the benefits of agile but coupled with the visualization techniques of Pluralsight Flow, these become a powerful tool for positive disruption and alignment within organizations and for business agility transformation."

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development organization that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com .

