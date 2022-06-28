Parties to Conferences - How Silent Disco headphones have changed corporate America

Thousands of headphones are being used at conferences, meetings, and expos. Headphones are a great and efficient corporate learning tool

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiet Events Inc. today is releasing its newest headphones the "ULTRA" and the "EXTREME". A 10 and 45 channel silent disco style headphone system built specifically for conferences, this system allows event planners to host events in unique locations and simultaneously deliver different content to groups of people.

For over 10 years, Quiet Events has been hosting Silent Disco Parties across North America. These parties use specially designed headphones to tune into three live DJs. The technology was then adopted by major event planning companies to create multiple breakout "rooms" without buying more than one room. The newest headphone system allows for even more breakout rooms in more interesting locations.

Benefits of headphones at conferences:

Cost savings: No need to purchase breakout rooms or large speaker systems, host all sessions in one main hall

Scalability: No more over or under booking rooms, just add more headphones

Logistics: People can stay within one large area all day for their meetings

Flexibility in meeting locations because the headphones eliminate local noise constraints. It makes more interesting meeting venues such as beaches, rooftops, parks and museums not only possible, but attractive for participants

More attentive audience: Less distractions and sounds like your being talked to mean a more engaging experience

For years, Quiet Events has been supplying thousands of headphones with major event companies such as Amazon and Salesforce for use at their conferences. Event planners love how the headphone system makes planning more flexible and participants love the ability to tune into the session they want and be socially distanced without losing the ability of hearing specific and often, tailored, content.

About the company

Quiet Events QuietEvents.com, is a nationwide Silent Disco headphone rental and event planning company that has been operating since 2012. The concept is simple, but best understood by experiencing it directly, or by viewing the video referenced below. Users get special headphones they can change between Live DJs, speakers, or pre-recorded content by flipping a switch. The LED colors on the headphones indicate what the listener is tuned into. In addition to conferences, the headphones can be used for parties, fitness events without noise concerns.

