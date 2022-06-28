Investing in Clinical Evidence for Transparent AI, Fairtility to Present Five Orals and Seven Posters at ESHRE 2022

CHLOE EQ™'s Ability to Improve IVF Outcome Statistics to be Showcased at the 38th Annual European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology Meeting in Italy

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtility, the transparent AI innovator powering in vitro fertilization (IVF) for improved outcomes, announced that it will present five abstracts and seven posters at the 38th Annual European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) Meeting, taking place in Milan, Italy from July 3-6, 2022.

Dedicated to providing clinical validation for its novel transparent AI decision support tool, Fairtility's research presents qualitative and quantitative data showcased in the 12 total presentations at ESHRE. Fairtility's proprietary AI-powered embryo quality assessment assistant, CHLOE EQ™ (Cultivating Human Life through Optimal Embryos), provides embryologists with previously unachievable data supporting embryo selection, creating an opportunity to clearly explain analysis results based on quantifiable biological parameters.

"Embryologists are longing for a solution that will bring standardization, accuracy, and greater efficiency to their emotional and impactful work. In the embryology lab, we must carefully maintain and protect the potential of life at its earliest stages. We feel a strong sense of responsibility to patients as they work to fulfill their dream of becoming parents," said Dr. Cristina Hickman, VP of Clinical Affairs with Fairtility. "Fairtility is the only solution I know of that provides the level of transparency that embryologists really expect from an AI system. Having this information available on the 'WHY' behind our recommendations positions CHLOE to reshape the conversation between IVF professionals and their patients."

Fairtility, along with leading fertility clinic partners, will present five oral presentations at ESHRE. These include:

Fairtility's seven poster sessions include:

"We are investing heavily in clinical validation for CHLOE EQ™, as we believe we must hold ourselves accountable to the industry's highest standards of clinical evidence and validation. Just as any medical device must go through rigorous assessment to achieve regulatory clearance, we are continuously testing, analyzing and improving CHLOE EQ™'s accuracy and usability," said Eran Eshed, CEO and Co-Founder of Fairtility. "CHLOE EQ™ has the potential to help fertility clinics improve their clinical outcomes and reduce the number of cycles to live birth. It improves workflow efficiency, and crucially, is designed to earn physicians and embryologists' trust by introducing visibility into the IVF process."

