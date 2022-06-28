Henkel unveils dedicated Researchers' World classroom in North America

The Henkel Researchers' World classroom launches as part of the new Whittingham Discovery Center at Mill River Park Collaborative

STAMFORD, Conn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel, the company behind well-known brands such as Loctite®, Dial®, Schwarzkopf® hair care, all® laundry detergent, and Snuggle® fabric softeners, announces the opening of its branded Henkel Researchers' World classroom in North America. Henkel Researchers' World introduces children to the concepts of sustainability, consumption, recycling, materials science and more.

The classroom sits within the newly opened Whittingham Discovery Center, a state-of-the-art visitor and environmental education center at Mill River Park in Stamford, CT. The classroom features science lab equipment and workstations customized for up to 20 elementary-school aged children, as well as bright and colorful Researchers' World imagery throughout.

As an extension of the classroom, there is also a Henkel Researchers' World Discovery Cart, which is available on weekends throughout the park. The Discovery Cart, a mobile unit run by high school and college-age docents who are trained to deliver the Researchers' World curriculum, will offer interactive lessons to children.

"We're passionate about growing Henkel Researchers' World in North America, to help reach the next generation of scientists, and spark their curiosity around STEM-learning," said Jennifer Schiavone, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Americas. "This new classroom provides a significant opportunity for us to reach and inspire a large number of children in the local community. We look forward to reaching more students across North America as we continue to expand this program and help to address the STEM education gap."

This new classroom is part of Henkel's signature education initiative Henkel Researchers' World, launched in North America in spring 2021. The lessons are specifically tailored to children ages 8 to 10 and take a holistic approach toward teaching and learning by putting children in the role of an actual researcher. Since its inauguration at Henkel's Düsseldorf headquarters in April 2011, more than 81,000 children around the world have taken part in Henkel's Researchers' World programs.

"We're so pleased to include the Henkel Researchers' World classroom within our new Whittingham Discovery Center," said Kristia Janowski, Director of Education and Sustainability, Mill River Park Collaborative. "The Center is going to take our educational programming to a whole new level, and Henkel Researchers' World will be an important part of that effort."

To learn more about Henkel Researchers' World, including virtual free, fun 15-minute science experiments which include recycling, exploring the natural world of adhesives, and detecting the presence of acids, visit the dedicated website.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2021, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.7 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

About Mill River Park

Mill River Park Collaborative is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to creating and sustaining a world-class park in the heart of downtown Stamford. Through the support of private donors, members, and the city of Stamford the Collaborative guides the long-term development of Mill River Park as a vibrant, evolving greenspace where the community can gather to relax, play, learn and connect with nature. For more information, please visit https://millriverpark.org/

