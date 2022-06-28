Guidehouse Announces Strategic Alliance with Palantir

Joining forces helping public sector clients leverage analytics to outwit complexity



WASHINGTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise. The partnership will combine Guidehouse's next generation consulting services with Palantir's cutting-edge Foundry software platform to help clients outwit complexity.

Guidehouse, the third-largest consultancy to the federal government and with a multi-billion-dollar global practice, leverages deep commercial and public sector expertise to help clients solve unique business and technology challenges. Guidehouse combines an in-depth understanding of missions across the US Federal Government with a relentless focus on quality to develop sustainable strategies that drive mission success.

Under the agreement, Guidehouse will architect solutions across its public sector customer base by building on Palantir's Foundry platform to accelerate business processes, rapid image product delivery, AI model training, and enterprise-wide data integration. The Palantir Foundry enables data-driven decision making and operations by acting as the central operating system for enterprise-wide data, while also providing rigorous access controls and governance within an intuitive end user interface.

"The Guidehouse-Palantir partnership is a powerful combination," said Ed Meehan, Partner and Guidehouse Defense Segment Leader. "Palantir's extensive track record in solving complex challenges coupled with our deep mission understanding and robust digital expertise will enable clients to accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

"This strategic alliance brings together deep skills in business and technology strategy, product ideation, technology development and deployment, and organizational change management to help support clients make better and more impactful business decisions," added John Hunt, Partner at Guidehouse and leader of the Advanced Solutions segment.

"With deep functional knowledge in data science and data engineering, Guidehouse is a valuable partner as we extend our support for the U.S. Government," said Lauren Penneys, Head of USG Growth at Palantir. "Together, we will be able to provide robust offerings to solve data challenges for a variety of missions and place our clients on the best path for success."

